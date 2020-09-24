New Survey Shows New Users & Business Travel Will Bolster Private Jet Travel For The Fall

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Jet Card Comparisons has released the results of a new survey that reveals 90% of new and existing private aviation users are expecting to travel by private jet this fall. According to the survey, 51% of respondents are planning to increase their use of private aviation, with 31% reporting their companies are expanding usage of private aviation services. The survey analyzed individuals' upcoming plans to fly private between September and the festive period, with 36% of respondents identifying as new or returning users and 64% representing existing users who were flying private prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fundamentally, it looks like a combination of new users to private aviation and steady, continued usage from existing users will offset an overall drop in business travel between now and the Christmas holiday season," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "What's more, at least half of new users are planning to continue using private aviation after the COVID-19 pandemic is over."

One respondent noted that private travel "was always more a curiosity than a reality until COVID-19, but now flying private is the only way we travel", while another commented, "I never used private aviation before COVID... now I will not fly commercial." One newcomer added, "The convenience and efficiency has caused me to consider purchasing a jet of my own for regular use."

Key highlights from the survey include:

51% of respondents are planning to increase their use of private aviation, while 28% expect to make the same number of flights and 21% anticipate decreasing their private flight usage

Among respondents who are either new or returning users* of private aviation services, 89% are planning to fly privately



Of those who were already existing private aviation users prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 38% expect to make the same number of flights while 30% are planning to increase their private travel usage during this timeframe and 32% plan to decrease their use of private aviation

72% of all respondents are flying privately to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19, including 87% of new or returning private aviation users and 63% of existing users

29% of new/returning users expect to fly privately for business travel, compared to just 13% of existing users who plan to increase private flights for business

Of the respondents whose companies are expanding private jet access for business travel, 92% report their companies are expanding the type of trips for which private aviation is being used, with 28% saying their companies are expanding the number of employees who can use private aviation and 20% expanding both.

53% of new and returning users expect to continue to use private aviation after concerns about the pandemic recedes

Respondents reported their top destinations for leisure trips as Florida (38%), followed by mountain destinations (34%), the Caribbean / Central America (17%) and big cities (16%)

(38%), followed by mountain destinations (34%), the / (17%) and big cities (16%) The majority of respondents (69%) cited second homes as their primary accommodations for leisure trips as well as resort hotels (31%), city hotels (20%), rental villas (17%), owned/charter yachts (10%) and Airbnb (6%)

The survey was conducted online from September 18 to 22, 2020 via Survey Monkey to subscribers of Private Jet Card Comparisons, a buyer's guide that enables users to compare over 250 private aviation membership options in order to identify the programs that best fit their needs in minutes, saving weeks of research.

About Private Jet Card Comparisons:

Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only independent private aviation research website. It offers subscribers who pay $250 per year an easy-to-use spreadsheet format comparing 50+ providers and over 250 programs by more than 65 variables, including, Able American Jets; Air Charter Service ; Air Partner ; Airshare , Airstream Jets Inc.; Alliance Aviation; Amalfi Jets; Clay Lacy Aviation; Concord Private Jet; Delta Private Jets, Inc .; Dominion Charter, Ltd.; Dreamline Aviation, Dumont Aviation; Executive Jet Management; Exec 1 Aviation; ExpertJet; Flexjet ; Fly Aeolus; FlyExclusive.com ; FXAIR; GlobeAir; GrandView Aviation; Hopscotch Air; International Jet; Jet Algo; Jet Aviation Flight Services , Inc.; Jet Linx Aviation ; Jetlogic Ltd.; Jet the World; JetSet Group; Jets.com; Jettly; LunaJets SA; Luxury Aircraft Solutions; Magellan Jets ; Netjets (including Marquis Jet); Nicholas Air ; Northern Jet Management; ONEFlight International; Outlier Jets; Paramount Business Jets; Priester Aviation; Private Jet Services Group (PJS Group); PrivateFly; Prive Jets; Quantum Jets; Sentient Jet ; Silverhawk Aviation; Solairus Aviation; Starflight Aviation; Star Jets International LLC; StraightLine Private Air; Tradewind Aviation; Unity Jets; Vault Jet; Velocity Jets; VistaJet ; Wheels Up , and XO (formerly XOJET and JetSmarter).

Media Contact

EVINS Communications

(212) 688-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Private Jet Card Comparisons

Related Links

https://privatejetcardcomparisons.com

