New Survey Shows Social Media Has Surpassed Traditional Media in Policymaker Influence

We Ask DC is the first survey of its kind to map how Washington insiders consume news, use AI, and shape policy in real time

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of Washington, DC's, most influential policymakers and political professionals believe social media has already surpassed traditional media in shaping American politics and policy — yet fewer than one in ten trust it.

DCI and Victory Phones today released the inaugural We Ask DC's Washington, DC, Insiders' Media Diet Survey, a first-of-its-kind look into how the decision-makers, policy professionals, and political influencers inside the Beltway consume, trust, and act on information. Fielded from February to May, the survey captured 400 responses from a curated universe of DC Insiders.

The findings suggest Washington's media landscape is shifting fast. Half of all DC Insiders consume more than three hours of news daily, yet the platforms driving that consumption are the ones they trust least. Social media is gaining points in influence but losing when it comes to public trust.

"More than half of DC Insiders believe social media now outpaces traditional media in shaping politics and policy, problem is nobody trusts it," said Brian McCabe, Managing Partner, DCI. "As public affairs professionals focus on leveraging influence, we have to make sure our messaging is fact-based and succinct. There's no room for error and no time for hesitancy."

TOP FINDINGS

53% of DC Insiders believe social media has surpassed traditional media in influencing politics and policy — only 18% say traditional media still leads

50+% spend more than 3 hours per day consuming news and policy content; among Insiders aged 18–35, 41% log 5 or more hours daily

9% trust social media most — despite 75% using it regularly. The gap between reach and credibility defines Washington's information environment

67% of DC organizations use AI tools — yet only 4% express high confidence in AI accuracy for news and policy information

50% of Insiders say podcasts now rival or exceed traditional media in influence; 36% cite podcasts as their primary commute information source

"We have worked on thousands of projects over the last 16 years for Governors, Senators, U.S. Representatives, and numerous policy and political organizations all over America," said Dave Dishaw, President, Victory Phones. "However, we felt strongly that there was a need in the marketplace for straightforward research for policymakers and policy shapers, and we are grateful to DCI for the opportunity to partner in providing these leading insights."

ABOUT WE ASK DC

We Ask DC is a joint initiative of DCI and Victory Phones dedicated to understanding how Washington insiders think, consume information, and view the issues shaping American policy. The initiative surveys a curated universe of more than 20,000 influential voices in Washington — including policymakers, advocates, experts, and thought leaders — using a mixed-mode approach combining live phone, email, and SMS outreach. The inaugural Washington Insiders' Media Diet Survey included 400 respondents and carries a margin of error of 4.85%. We Ask DC will release new findings throughout the year.

ABOUT DCI

DCI is a full-service public affairs and strategic communications firm celebrating its 30th year of experience advising clients on communications, advocacy, and policy strategy. DCI developed the research strategy and framework for the We Ask DC initiative.

ABOUT VICTORY PHONES

Victory Phones provides the polling infrastructure and outreach capabilities behind We Ask DC. The firm specializes in live telephony, texting, email communication, and in-depth analysis, connecting organizations with audiences across the country for more than 16 years.

For more information, visit WeAskDC.com

SOURCE We Ask DC