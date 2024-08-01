New Survey Shows Strong Patient Support for Personalized Obesity Interventions

Respondents ages 18 to 65 highlight urgency for medical recognition, scientifically proven interventions, and genetic testing for personalized obesity treatment.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomix Sciences (Phenomix), a precision medicine biotechnology company that brings data intelligence to the treatment of obesity, today announces the results from a new U.S. weight loss survey from 475 patients who have struggled with excess weight or are currently overweight or obese. The survey provides valuable insights into patients' evolving preferences for obesity treatment, how they receive this information, and what that means for the future of anti-obesity medications, like GLP-1s.

The survey findings reveal the majority of patients are interested in treating obesity as a medical condition. Two-thirds (66 percent) of patients surveyed prefer guidance from clinical care providers to manage their weight loss. The survey also highlights patients' growing desire to personalize obesity care to their specific needs. Nearly two-thirds of patients surveyed (62 percent) are interested in learning more about their condition through genetic testing and want an obesity intervention tailored to their genetic findings. This data indicates strong momentum for personalized medicine as a cornerstone in the treatment of obesity. In addition, 53 percent of them are willing to pay for a genetic obesity test.

"Getting expert clinical advice on managing weight loss, as opposed to information readily consumed on social media platforms, is vital for patients' ongoing success in their weight loss journey," said Zaid Jabbar, M.D., M.S., obesity medicine physician with Duly Health and Care. "This survey shows that patients are more likely than ever to talk with their provider about taking control of their weight loss, and we know that involving a healthcare provider improves treatment adherence significantly. By offering the MyPhenome test in our clinic, we believe we can now offer better care and positively impact patients' perspectives on their weight loss journey, ultimately changing the conversation with our patients for the better."

While the patient perspective is shifting to a more clinical mindset surrounding obesity care, respondents largely noted they first learned about GLP-1s and weight loss medications via TV (36 percent) and social media, including TikTok (28 percent), Instagram/Facebook (26 percent) and Twitter/X (20 percent). This is in contrast to just 17 percent hearing about it from a healthcare provider, showcasing a continued need for patient education and communication surrounding clinical weight loss solutions backed by scientific evidence.

"The results of this survey reflect a notable evolution for obesity treatment. The new obesity medications have reinforced the long overdue need to treat obesity as a disease and it's clear patients welcome that change. However, as this transition continues, it is clear, too, that there needs to be more focus on how patients receive weight loss information and utilize available treatments backed by scientific research," says Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences.

"We've seen that there is no 'one-size-fits all' solution, even with new and effective medications, and the average patient with obesity is now expressing a growing curiosity about the root causes of obesity. Our goal is to reach patients where they are, whether that's providing the MyPhenomeTM test to obesity medicine providers in local markets and clinics or through telehealth platforms like Hello Alpha . These partnerships not only enhance patient outcomes but also contribute substantially to addressing and mitigating the global epidemic of obesity," Bagnall said.

