New Survey Shows TikTok Has Major Influence on Holiday Gift Ideas, With 55% Stating They Have Already Found Ideas on the Platform This Season

Data also reveals the impact of content on purchasing decisions, with 69% of those surveyed placing importance on product videos, unboxings and user reviews before purchasing a holiday gift on the platform

BALTIMORE, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the season's biggest shopping holiday around the corner, marketing agency MGH today revealed the results of a new survey highlighting TikTok's influence on holiday gift idea generation. The survey found that more than half (55%) of survey respondents stated they have already found ideas for holiday gifts this year while scrolling on the popular platform, and 39% have purposefully searched TikTok for holiday gift ideas.

TikTok users are looking for gift ideas in many different categories. Those who have already found or searched TikTok for holiday gifts this year were looking for food and beverage gifts (45%), personalized gifts (42%), technology gadgets (41%), beauty and skincare products (39%); clothing and accessories (39%); DIY gifts (38%); home decor and lifestyle items (36%); and experiences (36%). Additionally, 33% of respondents were seeking toys and games for children.

Not only will these survey respondents search for gifts on TikTok, but they will often purchase items directly on the platform. In fact, 47% percent of respondents have purchased items for themselves on the TikTok Shop, and 37% have purchased items for others on the TikTok Shop.

When it comes to the influence of content on TikTok, videos of unboxings, user experiences and reviews greatly impact purchasing decisions. Overall, 69% of respondents found these videos important when deciding whether to purchase an item.

"With more than 170 million users in the U.S. and expectations that TikTok sales will rise tenfold this year to $17.5 billion, this survey demonstrates the undeniable influence TikTok will have on holiday gift idea generation and purchasing decisions this season," commented Ryan Goff, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer and Social Media Marketing Director at MGH. "Content creators and businesses alike should take note of the opportunity the platform presents, and the impact that compelling content and reviews have on purchasing decisions as we dive head first into the competitive holiday season."

Results were collected on Nov. 13, 2024 and are based on 1,142 U.S. adults ages 18+ who watch TikTok videos. The survey was conducted via the SurveyMonkey Audience Panel by MGH, a full-service marketing agency specializing in TikTok and social media marketing. The survey results have a +/- 2.959% margin of error.

