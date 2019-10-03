New Survey Suggests More Americans can Benefit from Prescription Discount Programs, like ScriptSave WellRX, as Healthcare Costs Rise in 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey shows employers, employees and families will pay more than $20,000 next year for health insurance, increasing the need for prescription discount programs, like ScriptSave® WellRx.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports the cost of family health coverage in the U.S. will hit a new record in 2020, exceeding $20,000. That's a 5 percent increase from last year, pushing a large number of American workers into plans that cover less or cost more - or force them to live without health insurance altogether.

Vice President of Network Strategy for ScriptSave WellRx, Dan Johnson, says these costs are even higher since they don't include co-payments, deductibles and other forms of cost-sharing once patients need care.

"It's clear that employer health insurance is becoming less affordable, impacting the pockets of employers, employees and families across the country," said Johnson. "Basic health coverage for a family of four shouldn't cost as much as buying a car – every year. This is why ScriptSave WellRx will continue to help consumers save even more money on prescription medications as health coverage costs in the U.S. continue to rise."

Kaiser's research shows that while employers pay most of the costs of health coverage, workers' average contribution is now $6,000 for a family plan. The survey—based on responses from more than 2,000 randomly selected employers—also found that the average deductible is about $1,600 for single coverage, accounting for more than half of workers' out-of-pocket spending.

ScriptSave WellRx's long-standing mission has been to close the gaps in prescription coverage. The prescription discount program has helped more than half a million consumers, saving them more than $10 billion dollars on prescription costs.

ScriptSave WellRx's free savings cards and prescription coupons—which can be found online or in the mobile app—can help save patients up to 80 percent on their medications, with average savings of around 60 percent. In terms of dollars and cents, the average cash saved by patients using ScriptSave WellRx in 2018 was $30.85 per prescription.

Shawn Ohri, Vice President of Business Development for ScriptSave, says the Kaiser Family Foundation's findings show there is a real need for prescription discount programs that help Americans save money and stay healthy.

"The most recent numbers available show more people were employed in 2017, but they actually had less health coverage than Americans had in 1999," said Ohri. "This data shows employers need more help today covering their health costs than ever before. It's another way ScriptSave WellRx is helping consumers save money on their healthcare bills."

About ScriptSave

For 25 years, ScriptSave has been closing the gaps in prescription coverage with innovative savings and adherence programs, like ScriptSave WellRx, for the uninsured, under-insured and insured. ScriptSave WellRx is designed to boost medication adherence by providing cost-saving opportunities, information, prescription management and reminders. Millions of Americans use ScriptSave products – yielding more than $10 billion in consumer savings on prescriptions.

