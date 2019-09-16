New Survey: Travel Tops Bucket Lists for Midwesterners, With Most Hoping to Visit Disneyland Before They Die

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a consumer survey on funeral planning have been released today by online obituary provider Beyond the Dash. The research, which focused on the Midwest region of the United States, offers insights like:

65.5% want an obituary in print, but less than 19% would pay over $300

Over 10% said thinking about pre-planning funeral arrangements is "too morbid"

People over age 55 were 14% more likely to opt for cremation over a traditional burial

Millennials prefer modern arrangements more than older Midwesterners, including services like bio cremation, celebrations of life, digital obituaries and eco-friendly burial

Travel was the most popular bucket list goal, with dreams of financial success coming in second

"Nearly 6% of respondents said they'd rather donate their bodies to science research than undergo a traditional burial or cremation process," said Brigitte Ganger, Content Strategist at Beyond the Dash. "Overall, Midwesterners preferred less extravagant funerals, opting instead for practical arrangements that are simple and sincere. Younger respondents were also more willing to try newer, eco-friendly methods of remains handling, compared to older respondents."

About Beyond the Dash

The life of a loved one is more than just a dash, bookended by two dates. That dash is their life story. Beyond the Dash helps users share, remember and celebrate life stories. We offer simple, elegant and affordable online obituaries to grieving families, giving them the tools they need to publish meaningful, detailed and memorable tributes to their loved ones.

