New Survey Uncovers American Sentiment Toward Potential TikTok Ban

How Much Time Will Americans Get Back if TikTok is Banned? App Users Share How They Anticipate a TikTok Ban Will Change Their Habits

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by HostingAdvice.com reveals Americans' varied opinions on a potential nationwide ban of TikTok. Amid ongoing debates and legislative scrutiny, the survey highlights how different demographic groups and TikTok users feel about the ban and its impact on their daily lives. How much time would they get back sans scrolling? What do they think about common TikTok talking points in the media?

Key Findings

How Do TikTok Users Feel About a Potential Ban?

51% of Americans surveyed oppose a TikTok ban , 32% support it, and 17% feel neutral.

, 32% support it, and 17% feel neutral. The average Gen Z TikTok user would gain over 2 hours back in their day if TikTok were banned.

in their day if TikTok were banned. 1 in 10 TikTok users think a ban would positively impact them.

think a ban would More than 1 in 10 Gen Z TikTok users (13%) disagree with the statement: "I have control over how much I use TikTok. I could quit tomorrow if I wanted to."

Does Your State Support or Oppose a TikTok Ban?

Only five states have stronger support than opposition when asked about a TikTok ban: Residents of Rhode Island , Connecticut , Maryland , Missouri , and Oregon .

, , , , and . Washington was the most divisive state, with the fewest residents electing 'neutral': 39% supported and 50% opposed.

was the most divisive state, with the fewest residents electing 'neutral': 39% supported and 50% opposed. The American South has strong representation among the states that most oppose a TikTok ban: Residents of Mississippi , Florida , Texas , Louisiana , and Georgia .

Implications for Policy

Although a TikTok ban is viewed as a bipartisan issue, states tend to follow party lines on the topic, according to our survey results. Almost all of the states that most support a ban are historically blue, while those that oppose it are traditionally red.

Furthermore, 36% of TikTok users believe the Chinese government can access their data through TikTok. This concern is shared by 46% of Republicans and 34% of Democrats.

"There's a stark difference in how the U.S. government and U.S. TikTok users view the platform's threat to Americans," said HostingAdvice technology expert Joe Warnimont. "Perhaps some TikTok users see freedom of choice as more important than averting China's gaze, while others might rebuke further governmental regulations."

Methodology

To find out more about how Americans feel regarding a potential TikTok ban, HostingAdvice.com surveyed more than 3,200 people: First, they surveyed a random sample of residents from every state to see how much they support or oppose a TikTok ban. Then, they asked 1,000 TikTok users questions about how often they use the app and how it would impact them if it were banned.

