New Survey Uncovers Surprising Cloud Networking Outages, Generative AI and Skills Gap Headwinds Facing Enterprises

News provided by

Aviatrix

20 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Aviatrix will Preview the Results of its 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report Exclusively at AWS re:Invent 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, has conducted its annual survey of Aviatrix Certified Engineers (ACEs), which this year revealed surprising revelations from the cloud, networking, and security practitioners with boots on the ground.

Among the key findings:

  • When it comes to security, more than two times as many cloud network outages were caused by firewalls than by cyber attacks within respondents' organizations in the last year.
  • Respondents report that "cost controls" and "visibility and troubleshooting" are the two biggest hurdles to taking full advantage of public cloud.
  • Even as generative AI initiatives skyrocketed in the past year, more than a third of respondents reported that those AI initiatives have not impacted cloud budgets or have even decreased them.
  • The majority of companies surveyed have struggled to hire the necessary candidates to support cloud initiatives within their organization – and that number has stayed consistent year-over-year.

This year's survey included more than 400 global respondents spanning security, cloud, networking roles, with several reporting they hold more than one of these roles at their organization. More than half of the respondents were from enterprise organizations with more than 2,000 employees.

Aviatrix will be offering an exclusive early look at the results of its 2024 Secure Cloud Networking Field Report exclusively at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2023 from November 27 - December 1 in Las Vegas, NV.

To book a meeting or learn where to find Aviatrix at AWS re:Invent, visit our event page here and add "ACE Survey" into your meeting request. To pre-register to receive a copy of the full report when it's released in January 2024, visit: https://pages.aviatrix.com/2024-secure-cloud-networking-field-report.html. For press and analyst inquiries, please contact Aviatrix at [email protected].

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

SOURCE Aviatrix

Also from this source

Aviatrix Brings Top Expertise in Secure Cloud Networking to AWS re:Invent 2023

Aviatrix Brings Top Expertise in Secure Cloud Networking to AWS re:Invent 2023

Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, will be at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2023 from November 27 - December 1 in Las Vegas, NV,...
Aviatrix Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Aviatrix Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.