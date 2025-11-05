New Survey: Vast Majority of Older Voters Oppose "Mega-Reg"

Action to target fraud and modernize operations preferred instead.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for the Alliance for America's Promise (AFAP) reveals deep concern with a forthcoming Social Security regulation. The poll surveys registered voters age 55+ with an oversampling of Republicans and Trump voters.

As documented by the poll, older voters hold strongly unfavorable views about the so-called "Mega-Reg" expected to be issued by the SSA in December. Based on early reports, the Mega-Reg could make it much harder for older disabled Americans to qualify for the Social Security disability payments they paid for during their working lives. Instead, older voters overwhelmingly support strengthening Social Security by protecting benefits, targeting fraud, and modernizing the system to make it more efficient. Key findings of the McLaughlin survey include the following:

85.0% oppose changes that reduce Social Security benefits for older Americans with disabilities who paid Social Security taxes while working.

oppose changes that reduce Social Security benefits for older Americans with disabilities who paid Social Security taxes while working. 94.3% think Social Security should honor its promises to workers who paid Social Security taxes and can no longer work due to age or disability.

think Social Security should honor its promises to workers who paid Social Security taxes and can no longer work due to age or disability. only 2.8% think Social Security rules should be changed to reduce disability benefits for current retirees and future generations.

think Social Security rules should be changed to reduce disability benefits for current retirees and future generations. 84.4% support modernizing Social Security with advanced technology to make the system work better for taxpayers and disabled individuals.

support modernizing Social Security with advanced technology to make the system work better for taxpayers and disabled individuals. 88% think Washington should achieve savings by targeting fraud rather than changing eligibility age or instituting other across-the board changes.

think Washington should achieve savings by targeting rather than changing eligibility age or instituting other across-the board changes. 96.9% say a candidate's position on Social Security will be important as they decide their vote for Congressional candidates.

"President Trump has consistently pledged to protect Social Security," said Jason Turkish of the Alliance for America's Promise. "The White House website also clearly states, 'The Trump Administration will not cut Social Security.' The Social Security Administration should honor the President's vision and prevent the harm that older voters strongly oppose."

About the Survey: McLaughlin & Associates conducted a nationwide survey in October 2025 among a sample of 1,000 voters age 55+. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

