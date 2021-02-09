New Survival Biography, by Michelle Corrao Offers a Striking, True Story of Abduction, Rescue, and Recovery

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Found: Triumph Over Fear With Grace and Gratitude: The Michelle Corrao Story by Michelle Corrao (with Emily Sutherland), is a woman's journey from abduction to advocacy. Michelle Corrao never aspired to be on the evening news, but her abduction was the final crime in a string of assaults on women in Central Indiana in 1996.

Michelle Corrao shares the details of her abduction and rescue in Found as a lifeline for other trauma survivors to seek help, find hope and, ultimately, heal. A confident, professional woman violently assaulted and hidden in the trunk of her own car, Michelle was found by an off-duty police officer and given a second chance at life. More than twenty years after her assault, Michelle Corrao shares her story in Found, a gripping autobiography detailing her unexpected journey from what she considered to be the worst moments of her life to moments of profound growth and healing.

Throughout the chapters of Found, Michelle Corrao documents the raw, vulnerable details of her experience as a source of hope for other survivors, reminding them that they are not alone. With themes of resilience, self-reliance, and faith, Corrao hopes that her story will become a compelling resource for first responders, trauma counselors, and survivors. Her compassion, gratitude, and empathy light the way for all who want to make the world a safer, kinder place.

Michelle Corrao is a keynote speaker and compassionate advocate for victims of violent crimes. For eighteen years she served at Prevail, a victim awareness and support program, where she led the charge to create Central Indiana's first Sexual Assault Response Team (SART,) focused on victim-centered, trauma-informed care. She is the recipient of the Special Courage Award, presented by the U.S. Attorney General (2010), and became first-ever recipient of the Distinguished Hoosier Award presented by Indiana Attorney General. Through Michelle's current role as Executive Director at The O'Connor House in Carmel, Indiana, she leads programs that provide women who are single, pregnant, and homeless with safe housing and opportunities to improve life for themselves and their children. Michelle speaks to audiences of influencers, first responders, medical professionals, military and law enforcement personnel, faith communities, and a broad scope of conferences and events aimed at creating stronger, safer communities.

Emily Sutherland is an internationally recognized storyteller whose body of work spans a broad spectrum of genres and mediums. With more than twenty years as an executive staff member in the music industry, her name appears in the credits of dozens of Billboard chart-topping volumes produced by Gaither Television Productions and Coming Home Music Productions. Her multifaceted roles have provided opportunities to excel in a variety of disciplines, including mass communication, photojournalism, artist management, video production, web content creation, public relations, and on-camera interviews. She has lent her voice to countless biographical stories and published works on the subjects of creativity, spirituality, relationships, leadership, hospitality and personal growth. Emily also serves as a mentor and coach to help others write their stories. She launched her one-day Storytelling School in 2020 to teach others the tools and processes she uses to write stories and manuscripts. Emily and her husband, Scott, are cofounders of the Love Better movement and hosts of The Love Better Podcast (www.lovebetter.world). Through storytelling and gatherings, they lead conversations on how individuals' daily choices can contribute to making the world a more loving place.

Found: Triumph Over Fear With Grace and Gratitude: The Michelle Corrao Story, by Michelle Corrao, with Emily Sutherland, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on February 9, 2020. Found —ISBN 9781631951480 —has 178 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95.

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

