New Survivor-Informed Study Examines Illicit Massage Industry and Offers Pathways for Prevention and Policy

Ahead of Human Trafficking Awareness Day (January 11th), The Network releases first-of-its-kind multi-state research centering women's lived experiences

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illicit massage businesses (IMBs) operate in plain sight in communities across the United States. Often marketed as legitimate massage businesses, these criminal enterprises are a front for sex trafficking and sexual exploitation, relying on a business model that exploits economic vulnerability, immigration insecurity, and limited job alternatives.

The Network , a national nonprofit focused on preventing sex trafficking in the illicit massage industry, estimates there are approximately 16,000 illicit massage businesses operating nationwide. While IMBs are frequently addressed through law enforcement actions, far less attention has been paid to the lived experiences of the women working inside them—or to what would help prevent exploitation before it occurs.

Released ahead of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Pathways Into, Through, and Beyond the Illicit Massage Industry is a survivor-informed survey of women's lived experience, capturing the experiences, pathways, and aspirations of women working in the illicit massage industry across five states.

Based on direct outreach with 67 women, the report moves beyond assumptions and enforcement-only narratives to document how women are exploited, what happens when businesses shut down, and what support women themselves say would help them transition safely to stable, non-exploitative work. It was conducted in partnership with five survivor service organizations— Garden of Hope (New York), Reset180 (Virginia), The WellHouse (Alabama), Into the Light (Arkansas), and SSG/APAIT (California)—which facilitated culturally and linguistically informed outreach across multiple states.

"Women in illicit massage businesses are frequently invisible in public conversations about trafficking," said Ian Hassell, CEO and co-founder of The Network . "This project exists because prevention efforts are stronger when they are grounded in lived experience rather than stereotypes. The women we heard from were clear about what they need—and those needs are both practical and addressable."

The report's findings are grounded in a survivor-informed methodology that prioritized trust, cultural competence, and women's own accounts.

"Too much of what we think we know about the illicit massage industry is based on assumptions," said Beisi Huang, co-author of the study. "This study draws directly from women's own accounts, offering a clearer, more grounded understanding of their experiences, decisions, and hopes in their own words."

Key Findings

The findings offer a clearer picture of who women in illicit massage businesses are, how they enter the industry, and what shapes their ability to leave safely.

Women are older and more experienced than commonly assumed. Participants averaged 48 years old and reported prior work histories across sales, manufacturing, food service, healthcare, education, and small business ownership.

Participants averaged 48 years old and reported prior work histories across sales, manufacturing, food service, healthcare, education, and small business ownership. Entry into the industry often happens quickly after migration. Half of participants began working in a massage business within one year of arriving in the U.S., reflecting urgent financial pressure, limited English proficiency, and few viable job alternatives.

Half of participants began working in a massage business within one year of arriving in the U.S., reflecting urgent financial pressure, limited English proficiency, and few viable job alternatives. Enforcement alone does not create stable exits. Nearly four in ten women had experienced a storefront shutdown; many were re-exploited in another massage business or into other exploitative work rather than toward safety.

Nearly four in ten women had experienced a storefront shutdown; many were re-exploited in another massage business or into other exploitative work rather than toward safety. Women consistently identified the same transition needs. English-language education, immigration stability and legal clarity, skills training, and short-term financial support emerged as the most critical supports for leaving the industry safely.

English-language education, immigration stability and legal clarity, skills training, and short-term financial support emerged as the most critical supports for leaving the industry safely. Immigration insecurity is a major driver of fear and silence. Women who were newer to the U.S. were significantly more likely to report feeling unsafe, underscoring the importance of early outreach and legal support.

Implications for Prevention

The findings point to clear opportunities to reduce vulnerability before exploitation occurs. Pairing enforcement with early, culturally competent outreach; investing in English education and workforce pathways; and expanding access to immigration support can help disrupt the conditions traffickers exploit.

About The Network

The Network is a national nonprofit dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking in the illicit massage industry by disrupting the systems that allow exploitation to thrive. The Network focuses on upstream prevention, policy change, and survivor-informed research.

The full report is available here .

SOURCE The Network Group