New Sustainability Report from S&D Coffee & Tea® Demonstrates Significant Progress

As the effects of climate change become more tangible and consumer demand for sustainable beverages continues to grow, S&D is using its scale and global reach to build a supply chain that can help drive change and mitigate the challenges on the horizon.

The company's key focus areas include:

Sustainable Sourcing

Environmental Conservation

Workplace Responsibility

Corporate Citizenship

"Over the last two years, we have made significant progress in improving the environmental, economic and social impact of our business," said Ron Hinson, president & CEO of S&D. "Embedding sustainability throughout all aspects of our business is critical, not only to our company's future, but the future of the entire industry. With the help of our employees, customers and our partners across the supply chain, we are committed to continuously strengthening our sustainable impact."

The report highlights measurable impacts made during 2017–2018, including:

Provided over 4,600 smallholder farmers across six countries with the tools and resources they need to optimize their farms' productivity , reduce cost of production, enhance soil health, implement water management and build resilience to changes in the market and climate

, reduce cost of production, enhance soil health, implement water management and build resilience to changes in the market and climate Conserved 40,000 gallons of water by implementing a gray water recycling program at S&D facilities

at S&D facilities Developed the Leadership Equity and Diversity (LEAD) Scholarship program with the Specialty Coffee Association. This two-year scholarship puts professional development resources in reach for people from underrepresented or marginalized communities around the world

with the Specialty Coffee Association. This two-year scholarship puts professional development resources in reach for people from underrepresented or marginalized communities around the world Supported Elma C. Lomax Research and Education Farm with financial assistance, employee volunteering and repurposing spent coffee grounds as organic soil enrichment

with financial assistance, employee volunteering and repurposing spent coffee grounds as organic soil enrichment Worked with Sustainable Solutions Corporation to build a road map to operational efficiency and natural resource conservation

to build a road map to operational efficiency and natural resource conservation Targeted management of fleet trucks helped earned S&D the 2017 High Performer achievement award from SmartWay®, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program

Creating lasting impact requires vision and strategy. Throughout 2017 and 2018, S&D continued to build on its sustainability initiatives already in place while identifying new opportunities for growth and change. Whether at origin or in its production facilities, S&D is involved from the ground up in continuously improving environmental, economic and social impact.

Click here to view the complete 2019 Sustainability Report, Rooted in Impact, at sdcoffeetea.com.

About S&D Coffee & Tea®

S&D Coffee & Tea partners with more than 110,000 customers, delivering beverage solutions to some of the world's best-known foodservice operators. With nearly 100 years of history, we are now driving the beverage menu of the future. As a subsidiary of Cott Corporation, we have our sights boldly set on becoming the world's leading beverage innovator, dedicated to a sustainable portfolio of coffee, tea and botanical ingredients. To discover your next beverage solution, visit sdcoffeetea.com .

