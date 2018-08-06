New Sweepstakes from Beck/Arnley® Encourages Consumers to 'Check with Beck'

"We understand that drivers really love their foreign nameplate vehicles, and with over 24,000 parts for 1800 of these cars, Beck/Arnley is a perfect fit for consumers that want to maintain their rides with products that meet OE specifications for form, fit and function," said Lou Kafantaris, Senior Manager, Marketing, Beck/Arnley, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "We're excited to see what consumers submit to the website, and encourage everyone to participate for the chance to win a great prize package."

Beck/Arnley recently launched an updated look for the 104-year old brand, including a new logo and a refreshed website to provide consumers with an easier method of identifying the products they need. Featuring an enhanced part finder that provides users with a more robust look-up system, making it easier to find the right part or fluid for one's needs, the site also debuts a modern look-and-feel.

For more information and the complete sweepstakes rules, visit www.BeckPromo.com. To 'Check with Beck,' contact your Federal-Mogul Motorparts representative for more information, or visit our new website at www.beckarnley.com, or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/beckarnley and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/beckarnley/.

Contest Rules

Check with Beck Sweepstakes: No purchase or payment necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes starts on August 6, 2018 at 9:00:00 a.m. ET and ends on September 23, 2018 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, D.C., Puerto Rico or Canada (excluding Quebec), who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state/province/territory of residence. Prizes: One (1) Grand Prize: a trip for one (1) winner and one (1) verified guest to their choice of a destination location provided in full Official Rules before December 31, 2019, ARV: $3,500.00 USD (a Canadian Grand Prize winner will receive cash equivalent less applicable US income tax; ARV: $4,455.85CAD). Grand Prize winner from Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico must initiate and conclude their prize travel from within the 48 contiguous United States. Seven (7) Weekly prizes: a $500.00 USD pre-paid gift card for U.S. residents or a $500.00 International pre-paid gift card for Canadian residents. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received. Void in Quebec, and where prohibited. To enter and for complete Official Rules, visit http://www.BeckPromo.com. Sponsor: Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, 27300 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, Michigan 48034.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.

Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.

Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383



karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500



drew@pinnmedia.com

