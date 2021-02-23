New Sweet Treat Tracker Reveals Online Sales Set To Double Again In 2021, Numerator Reports

Ice Cream, Baking Ingredients Continue Growth Seen During Pandemic

News provided by

Numerator

Feb 23, 2021, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a Sweet Treat Tracker to monitor omnichannel sales trends across categories typically viewed as indulgences, including candy, bakery sweet goods, baking chips and mixes, frozen desserts, ice cream, packaged cookies and snack cakes.

The Sweet Treat Tracker reports an index of year-over-year category sales for the past 13 months, monthly sales indices for top treat categories year-over-year and treat sales by channel, covering purchases in Online, Food, Mass, Dollar, Club, Gas & Convenience, and Drug stores.

Sweet treat category sales index shows:

  • All sweet treat categories evaluated were up versus prior year in 2020, consistent with increased at-home consumption, stockpiling behaviors, and pandemic stressors.
  • All categories show continued growth in January 2021 vs. year ago, despite a month typically known for healthy start-of-year intentions.
  • Ice cream saw significant growth (+20%) in 2020 vs 2019; with a reduced growth rate in January 2021 (+13%), and frozen desserts now outpacing ice cream at a 21% 2021 YTD growth vs. year ago.
  • Sweet baking supplies saw the greatest growth in 2020 (+24%), with sustained growth in 2021 (+23%), as the pandemic continues to drive new consumers to baking and cooking.

Sales Growth Index for Tracked Sweet Treat Categories

Candy

Baking Chips & Mixes

Bakery Sweet Goods

Packaged Cookies

Snack Cakes

Ice Cream

Frozen Desserts

Annual Sales 2020 vs. 2019

103

124

100

111

110

120

110

YTD Sales 2021 vs. 2020

107

123

103

108

112

113

121

Sweet Treat Sales by Channel:

  • Online sales of sweet treats doubled (+104%) in 2020 vs 2019, with more consumers opting for safer shopping methods like delivery and curbside pickup.
  • Early 2021 online sweet treat sales are on track for even more significant growth (+120%).
  • Food, Mass, Dollar, and Club all showed sweet treat sales growth in 2020, with Mass and Club both seeing increased growth in 2021 (Mass +13%, Club +12%)
  • Sweet treat sales in Gas & Convenience and Drug stores show declines for both 2020 and 2021.
  • Across all channels, sweet treat sales grew by approximately 8% in 2020

Sweet Treat Sales Growth Index by Channel

All Channels

Online

Food

Mass

Dollar

Club

Gas & Convenience

Drug

Annual Sales 2020 vs.2019

108

204

112

107

107

102

93

93

YTD Sales 2021 vs. 2020

109

220

107

113

102

112

82

89

The Numerator Sweet Treat Tracker is updated bi-weekly with YTD omnichannel sales data. Note that the online tracker and totals include another favorite treat: wine and the Liquor channel.

About Numerator
Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

SOURCE Numerator

Related Links

http://numerator.com/

Also from this source

New Health Trends Tracker Highlights Growth Of Vitamins And Meat...

Numerator Appoints Bridgette Heller To Board Of Directors...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics