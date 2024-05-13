New SweetLeaf Xylitol 10-Calorie Sweetener Bakes & Tastes Just Like Sugar

All-Natural, Low-Glycemic Sweetener Replaces Table Sugar Cup for Cup

GILBERT, Ariz., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Natural Brands, the #1 sugar substitute brand in the natural channel, has just expanded its product line with its first single-ingredient SweetLeaf® Xylitol Reduced Calorie Sweetener. Delivering sweetness straight from nature, Wisdom's newest sugar stand-in has only 10 calories per serving, a just-like-sugar taste, and none of sugar's negative effects in raising blood sugar levels or promoting tooth decay.

SweetLeaf Xylitol

Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugar alcohol found in fruits and plants. SweetLeaf Xylitol contains xylitol and nothing else – no fillers, flow agents or other additives. It replaces table sugar cup for cup in cooking and baking, dissolves like common sugar in beverages, and is keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan and Non GMO Project Verified.

Whether you mix it in your coffee, pour it over your cereal, or use it as a sugar replacement in your favorite cookie recipe, it's a sweet new way to replace sugar in your diet.

"Consumers have been using our stevia and monk fruit for decades to reduce their sugar intake and avoid the glycemic impact of common sugars," said Michael May, CEO of Wisdom Natural Brands. "Our SweetLeaf Xylitol adds another excellent option with all of the same plant-based, nothing-artificial benefits as our other products."

SweetLeaf Xylitol is available in 16 oz bags at all Sprouts Farmers Markets and SweetLeaf.com.

About Wisdom Natural Brands®

Wisdom Natural Brands®, based in Gilbert, Arizona, has been an industry pioneer in natural sweeteners with its plant-based SweetLeaf® brand for over 40 years. SweetLeaf has won 38 awards for taste and innovation with their variety of stevia and monk fruit products. SweetLeaf sweeteners have low/zero sugars, no artificial sweeteners, and are non-GMO, kosher and gluten-free. SweetLeaf products are available in powder, granular and liquid forms, making them easy to incorporate into any lifestyle so that every day is as sweet as the next. To shop SweetLeaf's natural sweeteners, go to www.sweetleaf.com, online retailers and select grocery stores.

SOURCE SweetLeaf