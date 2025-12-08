New Symptom-Management Guide Offers Practical Support for People Undergoing Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment

Evidence-based resource from Viver Health, created with Gilead and endorsed by AONN+, now available to U.S. healthcare professionals and at SABCS

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viver Health is proud to announce the introduction of Your Guide to Managing Symptoms from Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment, a take-home, evidence-based educational resource designed to help individuals with metastatic breast cancer manage symptoms associated with treatment. This unique resource utilizes a whole-person approach to address the unmet symptom management needs of patients and caregivers. Developed in collaboration with Gilead Sciences, healthcare professionals (HCPs), and patients, and endorsed by the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), this complimentary Guide is available for U.S. healthcare professionals. Viver's unique methodology utilizes up to date literature and patient and HCP interviews to provide real-world evidence and real-world impact.

Your Guide to Managing Symptoms from Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment

Created in patient-friendly language, the Guide supports shared-decision making and includes integrative, whole-person strategies to help manage common symptoms, including fatigue, pain, neutropenia, digestive symptoms, and more. It also outlines when to contact the care team and provides resources for psychosocial and financial support.

"Supporting people living with metastatic breast cancer requires resources that address their day-to-day challenges," said Dr. Darren Tayama, M.D., Vice President, US Medical Affairs, Oncology at Gilead. "This evidence-based Guide reflects our dedication to helping patients feel informed, empowered, and actively supported throughout their treatment experience."

"Resources like this Guide empower patients with information that can improve their daily quality of life and reduce the fear that often accompanies treatment," said Jeanine Patten-Coble, Founder of Little Pink Houses of Hope. "Reliable information reduces anxiety and helps patients stay engaged in their care."

"Effective symptom management is essential to ensuring patients can remain on treatment and maintain well-being," said Dr. Deborah Capko, MD, Breast Surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "This Guide provides clear, evidence-based information that supports meaningful conversations between patients and clinicians."

To support your patients with evidence-based education, order free copies of the Guide for your practice today: https://www.viverguides.com/mbc-hcp-order-form

The Guide will also be available at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

About Viver Health

Viver Health creates evidence-based educational resources that empower individuals to take an active role in their own health. Combining scientific rigor, visually appealing design, and the lived perspectives of those navigating care, our whole-person resources empower patients, engage providers, and resonate with payers. Endorsed by national and international patient advocacy groups and medical associations, our resources facilitate symptom and side effect management, improve education, and support treatment adherence, all while generating real-world evidence. Contact [email protected] for more information.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Media Contact:

Vicki Barghout, 973-580-4857

[email protected]

SOURCE Viver Health