New Synthetic Biology Company TheraSyn Bio Launches to Transform Industries and Solve Global Challenges

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of experienced scientists and entrepreneurs have announced the launch of a new synthetic biology company, TheraSyn Bio, Inc., with the mission to revolutionize the way we address global challenges through advanced biotechnology.

"The biggest innovations of the 21st Century will be the intersection of biology and technology." Steve Jobs

The company aims to leverage cutting-edge synthetic biology to develop innovative solutions for a range of industries, including precision healthcare solution, agriscience, and environmental sustainability. With a team of world-class experts in the field of synthetic biology, TheraSyn Bio is uniquely positioned to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing our society today.

"Synthetic biology is an incredibly powerful tool that has the potential to transform our world in unimaginable ways," said Daisy Gallagher, AMA, CPM, CCH, Co-Founder and Chairman. "We are excited to launch TheraSyn Bio and bring together the best minds in the field to create innovative solutions for a sustainable future."

"We believe that synthetic biology has the potential to make a significant impact on many aspects of our lives," said Reginald Swift, Ph.D., Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer. "At TheraSyn Bio we are committed to harnessing the power of synthetic biology to create a better world for all."

TheraSyn Bio plans to develop a range of products and services based on synthetic biology. Our goal is to create sustainable health and a circular economy by becoming the digital technology solution targeting precision bioscience for our services users. The company will also collaborate with other industry leaders and academic institutions to further advance the field of synthetic biology and its applications.

The launch of TheraSyn Bio marks an important milestone in the advancement of synthetic biology and its applications. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and impact, the company is poised to drive the development of advanced biotechnology solutions that will transform industries and solve global challenges.

