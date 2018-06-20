New SYSPRO Survey Shows Next-Gen ERP Technology Users “Want IT Their Way”

In fact, when asked "What do you think would be the single biggest morale 'buzz kill' to a millennial or newer ERP software user," nearly 3-to-1 selected "inflexibility" as being the most problematic, versus concerns over limited feature/functionality or poor service. Said one respondent: "This is the now generation coming up and they won't wait, they won't do steps without understanding the purpose of the steps. If not important, they will eliminate as many steps as possible – not out of laziness, but out of speed and efficiency." Seventy-one (71%) percent of the survey respondents believe speed and efficiency will be the top priority of millennials and newer users.

The SYSPRO survey, which the company calls SNAP (SYSPRO Needs Answers Please), also asked respondents to rank their top priorities in new technology areas that would "get the most interest or excitement from newer ERP users." The three areas that ranked highest for the number one priority were: cloud deployment (32.3%), big data/predictive analytics (28.1%), and social-enabled and intuitive user interfaces (22.2%).

"Based on the extensive and growing use of personal devices, SYSPRO's technology leaders began aggressively focusing on infusing personalization and flexibility components that we believed would be most useful and preferred by the changing landscape of future ERP users," said Brian Stein, CEO, SYSPRO USA. "Companies that select SYSPRO have discovered that they are not locked into rigid software or hardware choices that are common to many other ERP providers. Our software is very much future-proof and geared to a level of personalization that new-age users are demanding."

