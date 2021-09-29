New tailored hormone treatment now available for men in Oklahoma

President and Co-Founder Trey Marler explains he has personally experienced the roller-coaster of low testosterone and ineffective treatment, "Other providers never shared my lab results with me, or they required payment upfront for 3 years, and another completely closed between my visits. That's why we created Craft to be completely transparent, and treatment is provided month to month, without a contract."

"From the time I started testosterone therapy, my body fat has gone down and I have more muscle mass. From mental clarity to focus to physical conditioning, I'm in a better position at 45 than I was at 35." – Craft Medical Patient Mike W.

While Craft's president has real patient experience, their chief medical advisor and primary physician seeing Oklahoma patients, Dr. Robert Mitchell, also has over a decade of experience treating men with low testosterone and has helped thousands of patients.

Marler says, "We know what our members have been through, and we designed Craft to deliver a better experience so they can take charge of their wellness, their way, all in a few fast, discreet, and customized steps."

The Craft online TRT clinic makes treating low testosterone and other sexual health issues more private, more convenient, and safer for social distancing. Prescriptions are delivered directly to homes. Craft also treats erectile dysfunction (ED), premature ejaculation (PE), genital herpes, and can offer female hormone replacement therapy.

Oklahoma licensed physicians and pharmacies will also benefit from this expansion as new partners are added. Craft welcome inquiries from pharmacies or physicians that are interested in partnering.

In addition to Oklahoma, Craft Medical currently serves Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado. Growth is planned for several more states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania. More information can be found at CraftMedical.Com .

Contact:

Stephen Stearman

VP Corporate Development

[email protected]

5711 E. 71st. STE 100 Tulsa OK 74136

SOURCE Craft Medical