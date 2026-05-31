New Taipei City Showcases Smart Manufacturing Strength at AUTOMATE 2026

Exploring New Business Opportunities with Global Buyers

TAIPEI, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Taipei City Government is leading a delegation of 20 companies specializing in smart manufacturing, automation, industrial AI, and key components to participate in AUTOMATE 2026, one of North America's leading trade shows for automation and robotics, held in Chicago, USA. Located at McCormick Place North Building (Booth 13047 & 13051), the "New Taipei City Pavilion" will showcase advanced technologies in smart manufacturing, industrial AI, edge computing, and system integration, while serving as a strategic platform for global buyers and procurement professionals to explore sourcing, partnership, and business opportunities in the North American market.

Through AUTOMATE 2026, New Taipei City continues to strengthen international industrial partnerships while connecting global buyers with Taiwan’s leading smart manufacturing partners.

AUTOMATE is a premier platform for global industry exchange, covering industrial automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and smart manufacturing. This year's New Taipei City Pavilion brings together companies specializing in precision components, smart equipment, industrial AI, and intelligent applications, highlighting the depth and integration capabilities of New Taipei City's advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

New Taipei City is one of Taiwan's leading technology and manufacturing hubs, home to more than 320,000 enterprises and over 6,000 ICT-related companies, supported by a comprehensive ICT supply chain and strong connectivity through global logistics networks. As industries worldwide accelerate toward smart manufacturing and net-zero transformation, New Taipei City continues to promote automation, AI applications, and industrial digital transformation, helping enterprises strengthen global competitiveness while providing reliable manufacturing and technology solutions for global supply chain partners.

This year's participating companies span smart manufacturing, automation equipment, industrial computers, key components, and AI applications, demonstrating the depth of New Taipei City's industrial supply chain. For global buyers seeking reliable suppliers and strategic sourcing partners in Asia-Pacific, the New Taipei City Pavilion offers a valuable opportunity to connect directly with 20 leading Taiwanese manufacturers and explore potential collaborations.

More than a product showcase, this delegation represents a strategic step for New Taipei companies in strengthening their presence in the North American market. Global buyers and industry partners are warmly invited to visit the New Taipei City Pavilion (Booth 13047 & 13051) to discover innovative technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and new business opportunities.

Exhibition Information

Exhibition: AUTOMATE 2026

Dates: June 22–25, 2026

Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, USA

Booth: New Taipei City Pavilion (North Building, Booth 13047 & 13051)

Highlights of the New Taipei City Pavilion Include:

Industrial Automation & Robotics Applications

Smart Manufacturing & Digital Transformation

Artificial Intelligence & Edge Computing Applications

Key Components & System Integration Technologies

The New Taipei City Pavilion highlights the city's strengths in precision manufacturing, smart technologies, and innovative industrial applications.

For more information about participating companies at the New Taipei City Pavilion, please visit: https://reurl.cc/grEn1Q

SOURCE New Taipei City Government