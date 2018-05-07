New Taiwan Director General Begins Official Duties at Plastics Show in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Chien will officially begin his new role as Taiwan's newly appointed Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami on Tuesday, May 8 in Orlando. Chien will address an audience of plastics industry executives and elected officials representing Florida at the international press conference for Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0, during NPE 2018: The Plastics Show.

David Chien assumes new role as New Taiwan Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami hoping to continue building strong relationships with U.S.

Chien's speech will be closely watched as this is his first public appearance in the United States since he was tapped to serve in this position through an appointment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Before accepting his role as the new Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, Chien held two other U.S. assignments in San Francisco in 2000 and in New York in 2009.

During the international press conference, Chien will engage the audience and discuss Taiwan's initiatives to promote more economic partnerships with the U.S. and manufacturing industries. The U.S. plastics industry contributes $404.4 billion to the economy, making it the third largest manufacturing industry in the country with its growth.

Taiwan is now the 5th largest exporter of machinery made for plastics to the U.S., with annual sales of over $64 million. Last year, Taiwan generated more than $1.9 billion in revenue from the rubber and plastics industries alone.

Chien's arrival is viewed by many leaders in the Taiwanese community as a diplomatic gesture, bolstering solidarity between the two nations. According to The U.S. Department of State, "The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship."

"I am excited to start my diplomatic duties in Orlando," Chien said of the upcoming international press conference. "I am pleased that Taiwan Technology will be showcased at the Plastics convention and in front of our governmental leaders. I am honored to continue building upon strong relationships throughout the United States and in Florida."

Other guest speakers presenting at the international press conference include, John Chen, Vice President of Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry, Dustin Chang of Foxnum Technology Co, Ryan Hsiao of Huarong Group, Cheng-Yu Liao of Sun Lung Gear and Hank Wu of Fu Chun Shin Machinery.

Dr. Eugene Jones, III, Executive Dean, Downtown Campus at Valencia College and William John Slot, Vice President & CIO, Office of Information Technology at Valencia College are the moderators of the press conference themed, "Taiwan Smart Machinery: Make Tomorrow Yours."

The event is Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in the West Hall, room W414B.

About Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry

Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI) founded in October 1945, provides machine builders and the satellite companies to interact for sales cooperation and technical discussion. Visit www.tami.org for information.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 61 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade: https://miami.taiwantrade.com

https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanTradeCenterMiami

TAITRA (Twitter/Instagram): @Taitra_Miami

About NPE

NPE produced by Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), is the only international plastics event produced by the industry for the industry. NPE attracts more than 65,000 plastics professionals and features industry-focused education and leading suppliers of emerging technologies, equipment and materials for every phase of plastics processing. www.npe.org.

Contact:

Aaron Holt

313-600-3344

194589@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-taiwan-director-general-begins-official-duties-at-plastics-show-in-orlando-300643480.html

SOURCE TAITRA