New Talent Acquisition Book Features Insights from 11 Thought Leaders from The Global Institute For Thought Leadership

The Global Institute For Thought Leadership

"This book does not present a framework or a unified idea. Instead, it is a stage from which 11 different thought leaders have been given the opportunity to talk," said Claus Raasted, the editor of the book. "What this means is that you get a tour de force of different opinions, viewpoints, and suggestions for how to tackle the war for talent."

Published by The Global Institute for Thought Leadership, the book addresses such issues as:

What attracts talent, and what makes them stay?

How is it that some companies have extraordinarily well-paid people who are still disgruntled and demotivated; while other companies pay their people a pittance yet still have people who breathe the job?

Reading this book will arm you with thought-provoking perspectives from leaders who, based on their insights, work, and experience, offer out-of-the-box ways to keep you a step ahead and ready in a fast-paced and dynamic area, where the rules are yet to be defined. This book is different because it explores talent through different angles, revealing a mosaic of opportunities and facets.

This book takes a strategic and realistic approach to address the issues with the war on talent in the 2020s. Leaders will see how different strategies will resonate with them to do it differently with better results.

The book covers such topics as:

"Inventing Jobs That Don't Yet Exist…As a Vehicle for Attracting and Retaining Talent!" by Bryan Mattimore, Co-founder and Chief Idea Guy, Growth Engine Innovation Agency, www.growth-engine.com

"Understanding Playful Productivity Is Your Ticket to Winning The Talent War," by Claus Raasted, Director, The College of Extraordinary Experiences, www.extraordinary.college

"Brand Your Company with a Book," by Dan Janal, president and author of Write Your Book In A Flash, "Write Your Book in a Flash," http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

"The Impact of Technology on the Resulting War for Talent," by David X. Martin, CEO of David X. Martin, DavidXMartin.com, www.DavidXMartin.com and his new book CyRM.info.

"The Why and How of Purpose In Winning the War for Talent," by Mahan Tavakoli, CEO, Strategic Leadership Ventures, https://mahantavakoli.com

"Well-Being As a Talent Management Strategy," by Mari Ryan, Mari Ryan, MBA, MHP, CWP,

CEO/Founder of AdvWellness.com, http://www.advwellness.com

"Why Negotiation Is the Must-Have Skill of the Future," by Samuel "Mooly" Dinnar, Executive Consultant and Mediator, Meedance, http://meedance.com

"Archetypes Go Further and Deeper Than Your Brand," by Sarah Blake, President, Sarah Blake Consulting, LLC, https://www.sarahblakeconsulting.com

"Introducing The Consortium Model: A People Centric Achievement Based Model for the Post-COVID Economy," by Terry Earthwind Nichols, Chairman, Evolutionary Healer, LLL, www.evolutionaryhealer.com

"In A Hyper-VUCA (Volatile Uncertain Complex Ambiguous) World, Leaders Need To Do the Opposite?" by Todd Cherches, CEO & Co-Founder, Big Blue Gumball, www.bigbluegumball.com

"In Pursuit of Excellence," by Victoria Doxat, Thought Leadership Consultant, www.victoriadoxat.com

About the Global Institute for Thought Leadership

If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a tribe to change the world. Bestselling authors, world-renowned speakers, industry experts, and pioneering thinkers - the Global Institute For Thought Leadership brings together leading practitioners and theorists who share a common goal: Changing the world of ideas.

