New Talent Agency to Sponsor Vocal Musical Extravaganza in June

BOWIE, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EAS Entertainment Group is a Talent Management Company that was on the verge of launch just before the Pandemic. Like all other major events around the world, the launch was placed on hold. With its recent kickoff, the first major event - The DMV Talent Extravaganza - is scheduled for Sunday, June 26th. The event will focus on vocal talent to include singers and rappers between the ages of 18-40 and will be held at the Bowie Center for Performing Arts which seats 760 patrons.

An event flyer is enclosed.

Event Flyer

What: DMV Talent Extravaganza

Where: Bowie Center for Performing Arts – 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715

When: Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 PM and Doors Opening at 2:00 PM

Details: Ticket is $30 per person and can be purchased by clicking Here or by visiting

www.easentertainment.com. The dress code is casual concert.

The Talent Extravaganza is a community event and serves the following purposes:

Showcasing talent: The event aims at showcasing talent which otherwise would not have the chance to be highlighted in this manner Building up the community: EAS Entertainment Group believes that there are many with vocal talents who need to be directed toward activities that serve the community positively Providing opportunities: Participants of the talent show have a chance to not only win prizes but also to be discovered Giving back to a cause: EAS Entertainment Group will be submitting an unsolicited donation from the proceeds of this event to the American Heart Association. According to www.usafacts.org , "heart disease has affected over 3 million Americans, with 19 to 40-year-olds being among the groups affected". People of all ages are impacted directly or indirectly by heart disease. The goal of our donation is to help fight heart disease.

Empress J, singer and song writer, who will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies, says that "EAS Entertainment Group must be applauded for orchestrating the Talent Extravaganza because it promises to be a grand event and those selected to perform are lucky. Empress J. encourages people all over to secure tickets fast before it's too late. She states that "attendees are in for a vocal treat".

EAS Entertainment Group exists to give vocal artists, including both rappers and singers, an opportunity to showcase their talent and get a chance to be promoted. The agency is passionate about taking the talent of artists to the next level.

We are on all social media platforms found on https://linktr.ee/easentertainmentgroup .

Contact:

E'jaaz Siddiqui and Cher Sorzano

347-927-1353

[email protected]

www.easentertainmentgroup.com

