New Tankless RO System Offers Premium Water While Saving Space

"RO systems are beneficial in eliminating up to 99% of all contaminants, but they can be cumbersome and take up a lot of space," said Kaitlyn Ashibuogwu, product manager at Culligan International. "Our new Aquasential Tankless RO system offers on-demand, high-quality filtration that is in a compact space-saving design."

Smart sensors built into the system ensure you are notified immediately of any issues detected, including water quality, filter cartridge monitoring and leak detection. If a leak is detected, the system is equipped with a built-in water shut off to protect your investment. Additionally, when compared with traditional RO systems, the Aquasential Tankless RO system produces 30 times more water each day. With higher-quality water right from the tap, you can use fewer water bottles and reduce your carbon footprint.

The Aquasential Tankless RO system is installed, maintained and supported by a nationwide network of Culligan experts and backed by the Water Quality Association, guaranteeing high-quality and service. To learn more or to find your local Culligan dealer, visit Culligan.com.

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

