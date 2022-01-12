New TAP Program Addresses Unique Wellness Needs of Healthcare Professionals

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAP Wellness Coaching for healthcare professionals launched today to help clinicians seeking to improve their health, vitality, and well-being. TAP is unique in that it encourages mental and physical wellness behaviors created exclusively for healthcare professionals by healthcare professionals.

TAP Wellness & Coaching App

"Now more than ever, it's imperative that healthcare professionals take care of themselves," stated TAP founder and American Academy of Nursing and New York Academy of Medicine Fellow Dr. Terri Ann Parnell. Dr. Parnell believes she is uniquely poised to deliver precisely what healthcare professionals need right now, applying her decades of insider knowledge in nursing, management, and administration. "I've lived this life – the late nights, long hours, and immense pressure. We must overcome this perception that burnout is just part of the job. You can thrive in your career and also have a more satisfying life at home. Both are possible and necessary."

TAP is an app-based 12-week wellness coaching program delivered virtually to accommodate healthcare professionals' demanding schedules. This group program is customized for the unique needs of clinicians, centered around Dr. Parnell's Five Pillars of Wellness – nutrition, exercise, sleep, resilience, and self-care. Subscribers receive daily wellness messages, participate in virtual group discussions with other TAP members, and receive one-on-one coaching and mentoring from Dr. Parnell. TAP Wellness Coaching also offers a one-on-one coaching program with Dr. Parnell.

"I hope to bring anyone who is struggling along on this journey with me," stated Dr. Parnell. "I want to help nurses and healthcare professionals care for themselves the same way they always care for their patients, friends, and family. They can make sustainable lifestyle changes that will improve the quality of their professional and personal lives."

To learn more about TAP and Dr. Terri Ann Parnell, visit www.tapwellnesscoaching.com

