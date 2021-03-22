New TargetAlpha App Gives People Data-Driven Wisdom, Finding The World's Best Performing Stock Market Analysts

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Publishing House AppCentral joined forces with developers of pioneering fintech technologies at Tipigo to create TargetAlpha, a new mobile app that seizes the wisdom of the best market analysts. These insights can help investors make better decisions and take action on their stocks to succeed in the market with the best insights from the best people.

One of the biggest challenges for any investor, professional or amateur, is the access to the right data, from the right analyst, at the right time. While there are thousands of expert opinions, and recommendations from top analysts, filtering this data to select the most relevant and is extremely hard. TargetAlpha algorithm is designed to filter out from an "ocean" of professional analyst ratings published every day, delivering the most relevant ratings to the user, so it matches the best analyst's data to their preferences, their interest, and their portfolios.

The app was aptly named TargetAlpha, since Alpha (α) is a term used in investing to describe an investment strategy's ability to beat the market and often referred to as an "abnormal rate of return". Key features of TargetAlpha include:

1. High quality ratings: real-time stream of the best analysts in the world with custom insights, alerts, and buy/sell recommendations to create your very own All-Star team with the industry's most successful brains.

2. Focused News & Personalized Watchlist: create and manage your own watchlist. Receive the latest personalized news related to your interests and your portfolio.

3. On-time Market Data, Alerts and Notifications: up to date macro and market data and reviews, including real-time charts. Get notifications about new ratings for your target market.

Nadav Brandsater, CEO or AppCentral said: "Investment apps are experiencing a real boom. TargetAlpha takes out the pain of sifting through thousands of financial analysts, with technology that analyzes data and performance from thousands of top analysts so users can find the insights they specifically need to beat the market."

Nechemia Bor, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Tipigo added: "Tipigo builds customized investment portfolios that get excess returns (Alpha) over relevant benchmarks. We are excited to make this unique technology available at everyone's fingertips, via the new TargetAlpha app."

You can download the TargetAlpha app here .

About Tipigo:

Tipigo is an Israeli-based fintech startup focused on smart investment decision-making tools. Tipigo's technology is based on a big-data collection (fundamentals and analyst's data) processed by our dynamic decision-making engine. Based on this unique technology, we build customized investment portfolios that get excess returns (Alpha) over relevant benchmarks. Learn more about us on tipigo.com

SOURCE AppCentral