New Tax-Planning Strategy Book "To Roth or Not to Roth" Now Available

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Voyles, MBA, RICP®, founder and president of Fundamental Wealth Designs, an investment advisor representative and independent insurance agency based in Minneapolis, has released a new tax planning and strategy book, To Roth or Not to Roth. The book is written for anyone with a retirement account, particularly those with a traditional IRA or 401(k) who have deferred taxes on their income. It provides these Americans with timely and relevant financial advice tailored to the intricacies of current tax laws, ensuring they can navigate today's retirement planning landscape effectively.

For a limited time, Voyles is offering the first 250 readers one free copy of To Roth or Not to Roth per household. Those interested can request a copy by clicking the "Get Your Free Copy!" button through the author's website: www.fundamentalwd.com.

"Retirees navigate a myriad of risks, ranging from inflation to healthcare expenses to market fluctuations, among others," said Billy Voyles author of To Roth or Not to Roth. "And with the U.S. national debt at record levels and continuing to climb, the general consensus among financial professionals seems to be that tax hikes will happen in the near future. Despite this looming reality, there are several ways for retirees to reduce their tax obligations –which is often one of the most significant threats to a hard-earned nest egg."

To Roth or Not to Roth delves into the intricacies of retirement planning set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving economic landscape. With the U.S. national debt soaring past $33 trillion and tax rates projected to rise, the book offers timely guidance for Americans preparing to retire with tax-deferred accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs. Through vivid numerical illustrations and insightful comparisons, Voyles underscores the urgency of tax planning in retirement, highlighting how traditional retirement strategies may no longer suffice in the face of impending tax challenges. Drawing parallels between tax planning and a meticulously planned road trip, the book emphasizes the importance of forward-thinking strategies to navigate the complexities of post-retirement taxation. From dissecting the impact of tax-deferred accounts on post-retirement tax liabilities to exploring the potential benefits of Roth IRA conversions, the book provides a comprehensive framework for readers to evaluate their retirement options. A firm believer that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to retirement planning, Voyles instead empowers readers to make informed decisions tailored to their individual circumstances.

"My goal for this book is to help hard-working Americans understand the major impact taxes can have on their lives in retirement, and also realize there are proactive strategies they can implement now to help reduce their tax liability," Voyles continued. "If we know that tax rates and brackets are likely to change in the future, we can proactively plan ahead by taking advantage of strategies that reduce your tax bill and maximize your current tax bracket."

Residents of the Twin Cities can receive a free copy of the book by attending one of Voyles' informative retirement seminars scheduled throughout March:

Take Control of Your Retirement Class Retirement Class March 4 and 5 – 4:30 p.m. March 19 and 21 – 6:00 p.m. Centennial Library Acqua Restaurant and Bar 100 Civic Heights Cir 4453 Lake Ave S Circle Pines, MN 55014 White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Please visit the Fundamental Wealth Designs event page for future seminar dates, times and locations.

About the Author

Billy Voyles, MBA, RICP® is the founder and president of Fundamental Wealth Designs, an investment advisor representative and independent insurance agency based in Minneapolis providing holistic retirement planning with a focus on individually tailored strategies that incorporate tax optimization, estate planning, income strategies, generational wealth transfers, and more. With more than 20 years of experience, Voyles is committed to redefining retirement planning as he works to ensure that his client's plans are both achievable and uniquely designed to suit each individual's financial aspirations. Voyles holds a BBA in marketing and an MBA in finance from Eastern Michigan University and is a licensed fiduciary as an Investment Advisor Representative (IAR). He earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) designation from The American College. For more information about Voyles or Fundamental Wealth Designs, visit www.fundamentalwd.com.

