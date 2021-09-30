New TBI Research Supports Revised Test Standard For Military Combat Helmets

The paper, titled "Head Impact Modeling to Support a Rotational Combat Helmet Drop Test," provides a scientific basis for combat helmet test requirements to include rotational impact tests in order to account for cellular injury thresholds. The additional data would improve the test's conception of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by severe head impacts.

This is a stepping stone for further understanding the relationship between brain strains and head protection.

Currently, military combat helmets are evaluated by linear acceleration thresholds, which originated from skull fracture prediction. The study examined predicted brain cell damage in both linear and rotational impact scenarios to assess how much brain tissue stretches, and how quickly, upon collision.

"Real life impacts are rarely limited to translational motion, where the head decelerates in a straight line," said Ron Szalkowski, one of the paper's authors and Team Wendy's director of product development and research collaboration. "Continuing to evaluate linear impact is important, but without also analyzing how the helmet and head respond to rotations, we could be missing a key piece of the puzzle in our ability to accurately predict TBI."

In its exploration of cellular injury levels, the team found that linear tests do not fully convey the tissue stresses and strains indicated in rotational tests. Using a detailed human head model from Sandia National Laboratories, they discovered over four times the brain strains resulting from a modified rotational test versus the strains produced in the standard linear test.

The findings were published in the military medical journal with credit to researchers from Team Wendy, Sandia National Laboratories, Robert Morris University, Brown University and University of Wisconsin-Madison. Team Wendy Mechanical Engineer Sushant Malave is bylined alongside Szalkowski.

The study was part of phase one of the PANTHER program, a research partnership funded by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) with the goal of quantifying cellular injury levels for TBI.

"This paper reflects a stepping stone for further understanding the relationship between brain strains and head protection," Szalkowski said. "Eventually we want to develop equipment that better protects the brain in parallel with understanding actual brain cell damage baselines."

He noted that there is currently no firm cellular injury threshold established for TBI cause or prediction.

The PANTHER program continues to investigate what brain cells can withstand and further refine testing models to improve protection standards. ONR has approved continued funding for PANTHER through 2024.

ABOUT TEAM WENDY®

Team Wendy is an Avon Protection company dedicated to providing exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company's namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.

