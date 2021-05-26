New Teacher Rank Change Program Gains Participation in Nearly Half of Counties in Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation (KEDC) offers a new professional rank change program that now enjoys teacher participation from nearly half of all state counties. Developed in partnership with BloomBoard, the leading provider for educator advancement via micro-credentials, KEDC's "Foundations in Teaching and Learning" is open to Kentucky teachers to earn Rank I or Rank II through job-embedded learning experiences in their own classrooms. KEDC is accepting summer enrollment for its new Continuing Education Option (CEO) Plan II program for career advancement until June 15.

Roxanne Mullins, a kindergarten math teacher at Crab Orchard Elementary, explained the value she finds in the job-embedded approach. "Through this rank change program, I'm working on skills that I'm already practicing in the classroom to complete course material," she said. "I've most enjoyed the micro-credentials focused on assessment, which have given me new ways to think about measurement and have helped me shape a classroom environment where my students feel comfortable speaking up for themselves."

Foundations in Teaching and Learning is a cost-effective program approved by the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) and praised among the nearly 200 teachers already enrolled. The micro-credential-based rank change program eliminates required seat-time and exams, and instead motivates teachers through self-paced learning and coached training while demonstrating capabilities in the classroom.

"Teachers who didn't think rank change was an option for them are loving the flexible nature of our program," said Nancy Hutchinson, executive director of KEDC. "The structure and practicality speak to an entirely new group of teachers who want to accelerate their careers and fine-tune their existing instructional practices."

The EPSB's approval of the Foundations in Teaching and Learning Program qualifies it as a rank change vehicle for teachers to achieve Rank II or Rank I and to receive associated recognition and salary advancement in all public school districts in Kentucky.

KEDC and BloomBoard welcome enrollment in future cohorts as Kentucky teachers prepare for the 2021-22 school year. Additional program and enrollment information is available at bloomboard.com/program/kedc-continuing-education/.

About Kentucky Educational Development Corporation

KEDC provides support and adds value to member districts through a united spirit of cooperation and innovation. With 68 member districts statewide and over 50 years of service KEDC is Kentucky's oldest and largest educational cooperative. For more information, visit www.kedc.org

About BloomBoard

BloomBoard offers micro-credential based advancement pathways for educators to meaningfully improve their instructional practice and accelerate their careers and their compensation. Their learn-by-doing process allows teachers to demonstrate growth through classroom practice. BloomBoard partners with states, universities, districts and schools to create roadmaps for advancing educators based on a system's uniquely identified needs and gaps. They also offer programs directly to teachers, including the National Board Pre-Candidacy Program. For more information, visit www.bloomboard.com.

