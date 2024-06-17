New Team Building Challenge Allows Businesses to Support Children in Foster Care

The Leaders Institute® Launches a Team-Building Activity That Supplies Essential Items to Foster Children

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leaders Institute® unveils "Hopeful Horizons," an innovative team-building game designed to support children removed from their homes by social services. During this activity, teams fill backpacks with essential items such as toiletries and blankets for teens in foster care, while engaging in challenges that enhance communication across different generations.

In " Hopeful Horizons ," participants will learn about and appreciate the varied communication styles across generations, from Millennials' texting habits to Gen X's detailed emails, all through fun and engaging challenges. This activity is ideal for teams looking to boost their spirit and add a meaningful dimension to their meetings.

Doug Staneart, CEO and founder of The Leaders Institute®, emphasizes the dual impact of this initiative: "With 'Hopeful Horizons,' we aim to not only enhance communication and teamwork within companies but also provide crucial support to teens in foster care who are often overlooked by the system. This program allows teams to leave a lasting positive impact on the lives of these young individuals."

This in-person event, perfect for groups ranging from 36 to 150 participants, is specifically suited for teams with diverse age groups. It is structured to enhance team communication through engaging, light-hearted challenges that reveal and bridge generational communication gaps. The event concludes powerfully as a representative from the local foster system highlights the significant emotional impact of the backpack donations, providing teens in foster care with warmth, dignity, and a sense of security.

"As companies continue to look for impactful team-building activities, 'Hopeful Horizons' offers an enriching experience that fosters team unity and provides essential aid to children in need," adds Staneart.

About The Leaders Institute LLC:

The Leaders Institute LLC is a pioneer in corporate team building events , known for programs like the iconic "Build-A-Bike®" and now "Hopeful Horizons." They continue to innovate in the field, combining team growth with significant community impact.

