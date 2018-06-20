New Team Expands Gallaher's Integrated Safety Offerings in Middle Tennessee

The Nashville Gallaher staff is led by the company's director of business development, Scott Kilgore, who also hand-picked each of the new team members. The group will operate out of a 4,500-square-foot office and warehouse at 131 Weakly Lane, Suite 160, conveniently located near Interstates 24 and 840.

"This team was built for a purpose: to serve our clients with a level of service that is all but extinct in this day and age," Kilgore said. "Each member of the initial Nashville area team was in a stable place of employment when I called upon them. Each stepped out in faith to join Gallaher, leaving behind a current employer to join the Gallaher vision—to help our clients and the communities we serve live safer and more enjoyable lives."

Kilgore is joined in Nashville by:

Justin Heausler , a project manager with 18 years of experience and a life-long fishing enthusiast.

, a project manager with 18 years of experience and a life-long fishing enthusiast. Lead technician and paintball enthusiast Sean Snell , who has 16 years of experience.

, who has 16 years of experience. Technician Marcos Tadeo , with 11 years of experience, who has just returned from a mission trip to war-torn Syria .

, with 11 years of experience, who has just returned from a mission trip to war-torn . Sales consultant, family man, and active church member Mark Starling , with 28 years of experience.

, with 28 years of experience. Business development manager and boating enthusiast Chuck Gallton , with 15 years of experience.

, with 15 years of experience. District sales and operations administrator Amanda Martin , a reading enthusiast with nine years of experience.

Gallaher's extensive list of projects in Nashville, which dates back 25 years, includes the Bank of America Plaza, the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, and all of the metropolitan area's Kroger locations.

"Nashville deserves a life safety and asset protection firm that operates in the best interest of its people, a firm that places the value of family and community before the bottom line," Kilgore said. "Nashville has what seems like an endless pool of opportunity, and Gallaher wants to participate in those opportunities, but when we do participate in them, this team will see individuals, families, and a community before it sees dollars and cents."

For more information about Gallaher and their integrated life safety and asset protection solutions, visit www.gallahersafe.com.

About Gallaher

Since 1973, Gallaher has helped clients and the communities they serve live safer and more enjoyable lives. As the region's leading life safety and asset protection solutions provider, Gallaher delivers the best in design, integration, installation and service for a variety of business needs. Gallaher serves a broad portfolio of markets including healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, multi-dwelling and the public sector. By building customer loyalty through a commitment to a superior client experience, while maintaining a set of core values and standards of excellence, Gallaher proudly boasts an unparalleled employee culture and loyal customer base.

For more information on how Gallaher can help your business make integrated technology solutions easier, visit http://www.gallahersafe.com/ or call 877-970-2471.

