New TeamViewer and Malwarebytes Partnership Offers Streamlined Endpoint Security for IT Teams

Organizations will have access to ThreatDown EDR and MDR within TeamViewer's Remote Management Console to drive down complexity and costs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, and Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced a powerful new partnership that brings ThreatDown 's advanced endpoint security products and services directly into TeamViewer's Remote Management via its TeamViewer Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and TeamViewer Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions. As the corporate product portfolio of Malwarebytes, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies.

The partnership tackles the foremost challenge of IT organizations today – complexity. A recent survey revealed that most IT staff lose an average of one day a week to unnecessary complexity, and 64% report that the harder a security solution is to use, the less likely it is to be effective. The partnership addresses a critical need for organizations to enhance their cybersecurity measures without the complexity – or costs – typically associated with enterprise-grade solutions. By integrating ThreatDown solutions into TeamViewer's Remote Management, businesses can now benefit from comprehensive security that is both powerful and easy to manage.

"Through this partnership, we are providing our customers with an unprecedented level of security integrated directly into their remote management workflows," said Frank Ziarno, Vice President of Product Management, TeamViewer. "Customers can now enjoy seamless, secure remote access while leveraging top-tier ThreatDown security solutions and expert services to stay protected against the broad spectrum of modern cyber threats."

"Robust security must be coupled with usability. As we innovate to combat malware, ransomware and today's sophisticated threats, we are continuously looking for opportunities to streamline and simplify cybersecurity, making it available for everyone," said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channel, Malwarebytes. "This new collaboration with TeamViewer allows us to offer security via our endpoint detection and response solution and experts via our managed detection and response service to a wider audience of businesses, regardless of their size, budget, or security maturity." In less than 15 seconds, customers can add TeamViewer EDR and TeamViewer MDR to their TeamViewer subscription.

ThreatDown Solutions Earn Product of the Year from AVLab

ThreatDown products consistently excel in third-party tests. ThreatDown EDR earned , "Product of the Year" from AVLab for blocking 100% of "in-the-wild" malware samples across at least three separate tests. In addition, ThreatDown has earned every MRG Effitas award for three consecutive years, highlighting the product portfolio's ability to meet today's most pressing in-the-wild threats—such as zero-day malware, ransomware, and exploits—with speedy performance and low false positive rates. The performance is due to the superior detection approach of ThreatDown solutions that combines rules-based techniques with behavioral and AI-based methods to stop threats at every stage of an attack. The proactive approach, which involves identifying threats even before they execute, played a crucial role in obtaining a perfect AVLab score and helps the solutions consistently catch what other security vendors miss.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

