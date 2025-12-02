New Tech Marks Major Advancement in Personalized Cancer Treatment

Media Advisory for Dec 4 Press Conference

WHEN:

Dec 4, 2025, 9:30am WHERE:

Bloomberg Briefing Room, National Press Club, Washington DC

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers are unveiling a breakthrough lab technique that advances the new age of personalized cancer care. Nanocrine says its RT-Chip™ for live cell imaging for the first time enables scientists the ability to visualize cell-to-cell signaling as it is occurring in a malignant tumor and other disease microenvironments. The research is scheduled to be formally presented at the annual Society of Cell Biologists conference Dec. 6th in Philadelphia.

"FITCI (Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc) and its incubator beneficiary Nanocrine are proud to be the first to publicly demonstrate this new cellular imaging platform which has the potential to transform the lives of people living with cancer and so many other debilitating diseases," said Kathie Callahan Brady, Nanocrine Advisor & CEO of FITCI. "This is a double success story because it proves how a small start-up can make a difference to its community while igniting industry-changing innovation that drives such breakthroughs in restoring patients' health."

Nanocrine is also announcing the appointment of Former HHS Secretary Tommy Thompson to its global Advisory Council. "With this technology, we finally have the potential to know what human cells are signaling to each other before it's too late to do anything about it; this can put drug development for known and unknown diseases into a new frontier of research," said Thompson, a former governor of Wisconsin.

Nanocrine's cutting edge technology was developed through a strong partnership with the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and supported by FITCI, Maryland's TEDCO; as well as collaborations with the National Institutes of Health (National Cancer Institute & National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences); Virginia Tech University; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

"If this technology was available to clinicians a few years ago, my metastatic cancer could have been diagnosed quicker and treated more effectively," said cancer survivor Ken Wolf, a Nanocrine spokesperson.

For more information please visit www.press.org/events/press-conference

Photo/Video Editors note: Nanocrine CEO Patrick Calhoun will be presenting numerous, vivid multi-media displays

Attn: Assignment Editors. Health Reporters

About Nanocrine, Inc:

Nanocrine is pioneering the commercial availability of nanoplasmonic biosensors for everyday use in leading cell biology laboratories. We design our biosensors as single use biochips that work with standard live cell microscopes and require no new instrumentation - simply open the packages, gather data, and achieve breakthrough results at affordable prices. Nanocrine plasmonic biosensors are being developed to image the protein secretions of live cells in real time. Our goal is to empower researchers with the capacity to obtain advanced understanding of their cells behaviors, enhancing the precision and reproducibility of their live cell imaging experiments. www.nanocrine.com

About Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc:

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is a non-profit business incubator and accelerator dedicated to facilitating the growth of emerging businesses. FITCI provides flexible office, lab, coworking spaces, mentorship, and a wide array of support services and programming to help startups and small businesses grow from concept to profitability, strengthening the economic vitality of Frederick County.

SOURCE Nanocrine