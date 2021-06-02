New Tech Network Receives Grant to Support Rural and Town School Districts in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Tech Network (NTN), a leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change, has been awarded a grant from the Bezos Family Foundation (BFF) to expand and support education innovation in Rural and Town districts and schools in Texas.

The new Texas initiative aims to reach 11 new schools by 2025, serving approximately 11,000 students in communities classified as Rural or Town by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). These multi-year grants will provide each school with support and services to implement the New Tech school model, with a portion of annual costs covered through other funding sources. Priority will be given to schools with student populations higher than 40% Free and Reduced lunch. NTN is currently supporting 34 schools in 13 Texas districts, serving over 15,000 students in the state.

"More than ever, families want their local schools to provide relevant preparation for success in college and career, and we are thrilled that the financial support provided by the Bezos Family Foundation will enable New Tech Network to form new Texas partnerships," said Lydia Dobyns, President and CEO of New Tech Network. "All too often, philanthropic support does not extend to rural communities."

While many school innovation and reform efforts seek to improve student outcomes by focusing on programmatic changes in instruction and curriculum alone, NTN takes a holistic approach and works to align all parts of the school system, without operating schools. Districts who partner with NTN gain the advantage of building classroom and administrator professional capacity in making instructional and culture changes. NTN's systemic approach centers around four key pillars:

Outcomes that matter for postsecondary success

Culture that empowers students and adults

Teaching that engages learnings in complex-thinking and problem-solving

Technology that enables student-centered learning and collaboration

NTN will be announcing details later this summer about how eligible districts can apply for aid. To learn more about NTN's work in Texas, please visit newtechnetwork.org/texas.

About New Tech Network

New Tech Network, a national nonprofit organization, is a leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change. NTN has successfully guided over 200 schools and districts in 28 states with a whole school, systemic approach where student skills are valued as much as test scores. New Tech Network provides professional development and coaching for teachers and school leaders to inspire and engage all students through authentic and challenging work. The New Tech school model features multiple student learning outcomes combined with pervasive project-based learning, an inclusive school-wide culture and the real-world use of technology tools and resources.

