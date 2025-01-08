New Tech Solution Tackles Talent Retention Blueprint Leverages AI, Predictive Analytics to Drive ROI

Flower Mound, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New technology is helping organizations address critical challenges in talent mobility.

Corporate Relocation International (CRI) and Pivt are launching "Blueprint", a cutting-edge retention solution that leverages advanced AI and analytics to empower companies to boost enhance employee retention, optimize relocation investments, and drive measurable ROI.

"Today's competitive landscape demands smarter strategies for hiring and retaining top talent," said Bryan O'Connell, CFO/CTO of CRI. "Blueprint equips companies with the critical insights they need to evaluate and improve talent retention strategies. It's a game-changer for understanding and optimizing relocation programs."

Based on insights from more than 100 global mobility leaders, Blueprint directly tackles these key challenges:

Improving employee experience

Assessing and addressing the needs of relocating employees and their families

Benchmarking retention against competitors

Providing detailed industry comparisons to refine mobility strategies

Reducing costs and maximizing ROI with actionable, cost-effective program recommendations

"As CEO, I was genuinely surprised to learn how little detail or process we have to track relocated employee retention," said CRI CEO Anthony Horton. "I was equally surprised to see the research on how uncommon this is across multiple industries, even though relocation is a significant expense for most companies our size. We need to ensure our relocation investment dollars lead to successful outcomes."

73% of organizations don't track the critical success factor of relocation retention, but 95% expressed a clear need for insight-driven solutions; even a small improvement can save a 10,000-employee company $13.5 million a year in operational costs.

"Blueprint is specifically designed to address the priorities of global HR professionals," says Carlos Huereca, CC/CHRO of CRI. "By providing data-driven insights, we're empowering leaders to enhance employee satisfaction, streamline strategies, and achieve cost efficiencies."

"At Pivt, we believe successful relocations go beyond logistics—they're about ensuring employees and their families feel supported, connected, and set up to succeed," said Lynn Greenberg, CEO of Pivt. "Blueprint reflects our dedication to reshaping talent retention strategies. By providing actionable insights, we're empowering companies to turn relocation challenges into opportunities for meaningful impact and measurable ROI."

Blueprint launches January 8, 2025, and will include a full year of post-relocation support for employees—a first in the industry.

SOURCE Corporate Relocation International