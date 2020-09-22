New tech startup Carsfast launching in Chicago after successful Arizona pilot.

"We are thrilled to launch this new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the Chicago market" explains CEO and co-founder Shaun Sumaru. "We know that the locals in Chicago are looking for an alternative to physically shopping around for cars. We wanted to simplify this process for them."

Shaun and his team have developed the new technology shifting interactions entirely to text message so buyers never have to physically see anyone. "Everything is completely contactless. We even organize the car to be delivered direct to your door and sort out finance without you ever having to see a single salesman or broker."

After seeing some quick successes in the Austin region, expansion to the broader Chicago state was the obvious next step. "We know Chicago locals love their cars and we think they're also going to love the service Carsfast has to offer," explains Shaun.

Carsfast is completely free to use and will connect people living in Chicago with more than 45,000 near new cars, trucks and SUVs. That's equivalent to more than 300 traditional car yards, all on your phone. "We really think this will revolutionize the car buying process. It's the smart new way for people to shop and finance their next car."

About Carsfast

Carsfast is a next-generation digital car dealership. It exists to offer buyers cars and credit directly from there phone with zero friction. Our proprietary technology combines customers preferences and credit with our broad lender panel and vast inventory. The outcome is a selection of cars that perfectly matched to the buyer's exact profile.

