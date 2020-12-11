New Technical Paper From MPINarada Provides Inside Look to Battery Design

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPINarada has recently released a technical paper highlighting the top design factors that come together to create the most reliable and cost-effective VRLA battery solution. Focusing on the HRXL Series data center battery, MPINarda has utilized data driven insight and science to demonstrate how the perfect mix of technology can best address performance and cost factors in critical battery storage needs.

Highlighted in the paper are the four key elements that deliver a long-life, high-performance, reliable battery: the UX16 alloy, a patented three-part catalyst vent, an advanced reformulated separator, and the NXP5 negative expander. The benefits of the proprietary UX16 alloy alone are a primary factor in the overall life and reduction of internal resistance and float current, but the relevance of all these components working together is the key insight that is discussed.

"We are proud of the vast experience or engineering team has brought to the battery industry over the past ten years," said Micheal Sirard, Executive Vice President, Technical Operations & Engineering. "This paper details the design of our HRXL VRLA series batteries and how they provide the confidence in performance and reliability that is essential to the battery market today."

The paper includes third party data tested to International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards to validate accelerated life testing claims, an analysis of all key components as well as additional data on float current. To view the technical paper in full, click here or check out mpinarada.com/blog/.

About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader of one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom, data center, colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage. MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

