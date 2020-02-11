New Techniques for Treating Advanced Skin Cancer After Mohs Chemosurgery

It was estimated in 2019 that approximately 9,500 people in the United States were diagnosed with skin cancer every day. The majority of these cancers involved the face and scalp. It is also estimated that 1 in 5 people will develop a non-melanoma skin cancer in their lifetime. Most of these cancers will be on the face and will require removal with clear margins, which usually results in large defects. Plastic surgery is required to obtain the best cosmetic and functional results.

Previously these required extensive procedures with significant scars, lengthy recoveries, and multiple treatments.

Dr. Lesesne perfected a reverse nasolabial flap which positions the suture line to follow the natural creases and curves of the face by using skin from the cheek. This allows the scar hidden in a natural fold. This can be used to close large facial defects, especially the nose, in one operation, with minimal downtime, and lower treatment cost.

Dr. Lesesne has performed over 100 of these in New York and London during the past two years.

Patients with skin cancer should consider this technique. Many Mohs chemosurgeons refer their patients to Dr. Lesesne for this specialty procedure to repair the defect from Mohs.

Dr. Cap Lesesne is a board certified plastic surgeon in New York City. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and is board certified by the General Medical Council (GMC) in the United Kingdom. He has over 30 years experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery and has consistently been named one of Castle Connolly's "Top Doctors" for over 20 years.

