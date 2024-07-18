New Technologies are Emerging, Presenting a Historic Opportunity for the Northern Triangle

WASHINGTON , July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to establish the Northern Triangle of Central America as a nexus for tech investments, the HUGE Business & Investment Council brought together industry executives at the "Technology and Infrastructure Summit" in El Salvador on July 17. This event served as an optimal venue to highlight investment opportunities for the private sector within the high-tech realm, covering areas like American and European 5G telecommunications, renewable energy, and the development of specialized labor and infrastructure for 'nearshoring'.

HUGE President Juan José Daboub gave opening remarks to the summit. Undersecretary José Fernandez delivered an important message to the audience.

The event was co-sponsored by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and drew attendance from development banks and institutions, regional government officials, and corporations from the United States, European Union and Central America's Northern Triangle. Among the companies that participated were Nokia, DataTrust, Oracle, Millicom, COHERSA and Invenergy LLC.

"The region missed the opportunity with the industrial revolution, but the technological revolution offers us another chance.", remarked Dr. Juan José Daboub, President of the HUGE Business & Investment Council.

Edwin Escobar, CEO of Aristos Inmobiliaria, shared the company's commitment to ensuring the success of DataTrust, which is the first certified Tier 3 data center in El Salvador. "DataTrust represents our commitment to El Salvador's technological advancement. We've garnered significant interest from both domestic and international companies, alongside financial institutions eager to make this project a reality."

The conference showcased presentations from notable entities and individuals, including Kroll, Applaudo Studios, IDB Lab, USAID, CABEI, as well as Founders of HUGE Progreso, Grupo Financiero Ficohsa, Banco Industrial, Banco Cuscatlán, Avianca, Grupo IDC, Argos, Crowley, Elcatex and Grupo Larach.

Tomás Bermúdez, General Manager for the Central America´s IDB Group, stated: "the technological transformation and the demand for skills in the labor market mark the future of work in El Salvador and Central America, for this reason we support the region to capitalize on these opportunities."

Elizabeth Bravo, Nokia's LATAM Fixed Networks Leader, emphasized the crucial role that technological development plays stating, "Technological advancement is key to creating new jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in the Northern Triangle. A vital element of this progression is the provision of secure and dependable connectivity."

Technological progress is a driver of growth that cultivates the emergence of new industries and develops economies that are more diverse and resilient. HUGE is committed to fostering efforts by the private sector towards economic progress that supports the realization of the "American Dream at home".

SOURCE HUGE Business and Investment Council