New technology advancement by MESI in detecting Peripheral-Arterial Disease to benefit US patients

Traditional Ankle-Brachial Index measurement, due to the lengthy and complex method of measurement with the Doppler device, is still often underperformed. With MESI mTABLET ABI, PAD detection becomes fast and automated, giving the US healthcare providers opportunity to ensure early PAD discovery.

With MESI mTABLET ABI, the measurement takes only 1 minute, providing comfort to the patient and reliable diagnostic results to the healthcare professional. Due to the patented 3CUFF™ and PADsense™ algorithm, a reliable diagnostic result is guaranteed even in patients with low arterial perfusion. Besides its advanced technology for PAD detection, the MESI mTABLET ABI automatically saves the results of the measurement in the digital patient record, allowing the physician to monitor the patient's progress over time, including providing them with a simple way to immediately share the measurement for a second opinion.

MESI mTABLET ABI is part of the MESI mTABLET comprehensive system of diagnostic modules, patient records, and medical apps. Besides the ABI measurement, other diagnostic modules, such as automated Toe-Brachial Index module, 12-lead electrocardiogram module and Spirometry module, can be simply added to the MESI mTABLET at any time. The system is easy to use and can be effortlessly introduced into any medical practice, also by offering a complete digital patient database.

About the company:

MESI, Ltd. is an innovative company located in Europe that develops and produces medical devices for diagnostic purpose. MESI is focused on simplifying diagnostics,

providing clinicians with predictive medical assessment, helping them discover diseases in the early stages and ensure all patients receive successful treatment. Our solutions fit into all medical environments, from individual practices to hospitals and home care. With strong in-house research & development and a certified production facility, we are a trustworthy provider of digital and connected diagnostic devices.

SOURCE MESI Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.mesimedical.com/

