New Technology and Training for Sanitizing Auto Interiors

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contagion Busters, Inc., recently formed in response to the pandemic threat, now offers the auto dealership and independent shop the equipment and training to sanitize in minutes the interior of an automobile after the maintenance and repair work has been completed and before the customer slips behind the wheel.

The Contagion Busters process employs UV-C frequency light, the same light used in hospitals and EMT vehicles to sanitize operating rooms, patient rooms and ambulance bays.

New Technology Brings Hospital-Standard Sanitizing to the Auto Service Industrial Grade Equipment Delivers Hospital-standard UV Sanitizes Auto Interiors in Minutes.

Sanitizing a vehicle with UV-C in a shop environment presents special challenges. The process must be effective and fast. Faster than an oil change. That requires the irradiating power of advanced medical equipment, a level far greater than consumer UV lights can deliver.

Contagion Busters technicians identified industrial equipment capable of delivering this level of power and rugged enough to survive daily use in the cruel environment of the shop floor. They upgraded components of the industrial units to deliver UV-C frequency with the irradiating power of hospital UV-C systems—systems that usually require unmanned and robotic equipment to deliver the extended exposure time necessary to assure every corner of the space has been adequately irradiated. The Contagion Busters lamp, the most powerful hand-held unit made, can safely sanitize a vehicle interior in minutes. It can neutralize pathogens as far as eight feet from the light source and, because it is aimed by hand, a trained technician can focus on critical touch points and quickly navigate any cabin configuration. Contagion Busters equips and trains shop staff to use this powerful technology effectively and safely. What's more, they provide the shop with the media elements to explain the benefits and value of UV-C sanitizing to the customer.

James Stevens, president of Contagion Busters, says Contagion Busters UV-C sanitizing may be added to the service menu as a courtesy service or as a service option. It represents the high standard of customer care that builds customer loyalty and the bottom line.

Contagion Busters can be reached at contagionbusters.com. Phone 678 481 1660

For additional information and photography visit: contagionbusters.com.

Contact: John Stevens

Contagion Busters

Phone: 678-481-1660

[email protected]

contagionbusters.com

SOURCE Contagion Busters