New Technology: DTFramework Allows Developers to Build Apps Better, Faster, and More Secure

Provides a simple approach to building apps with little requirements up front

Offers processes that allow developers to build apps in a fraction of the time compared to the traditional development tools

Allows for the ability to easily create unit testing which prevents inadequate testing

Has features that assist the development team and the database admins to very easily work together

Is smart and helps prevent many of the issues when applications are deployed

With the implementation of DTFramework, companies save money by decreasing development time and effort, as well as reducing hosting and maintenance fees. Companies will also have access to one-of-a-kind security features allowing them to establish a shared-secret between their clients and servers, giving them secure tokens in JavaScript-Based Applications.

You can watch an overview of DTFramework here: http://dtframework.com/

DTFramework was built for rapid, full-scale application development for web and mobile environments. DTFramework is overwhelmingly simple, flexible, and powerful. DTFramework is designed to be environment-agnostic. It does not rely on a particular file structure, platform, or language. It is also easy to use and integrate with other platforms, and is designed for high-volume and high-performance systems.

DTFramework can be used to write shorter, more modular, and secure code for a wide variety of systems. It allows a company to focus on their business and technology.

DTFramework was conceived as a means to consolidate the logic for web and mobile applications into a singular pipeline of functionality. The DTFramework team did not want to repeat logic for authentication, filtering, or computation, because it would introduce the potential for these workflows to get out of sync.

DTFramework is overwhelmingly simple, flexible, and powerful!

Related Video: https://youtu.be/pldIuTSPGm8

If you are interested in learning more about this technology, please email Michael Martinez.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-technology-dtframework-allows-developers-to-build-apps-better-faster-and-more-secure-300640377.html

SOURCE DTFramework

Related Links

http://www.dtframework.com

