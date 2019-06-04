New Technology Focused On Balance Launches Mizuno Into Training

NORCROSS, Ga., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizuno, the global performance sporting goods company, debuted MIZUNO COB (Center of Balance) Technology in North America today, with the introduction of the TC Series training footwear – TC-01 and TC-02. This marks the first foray into the training category for Mizuno in the North American market. Innovative performance research was utilized to understand the benefits of balance and body awareness on athletic performance to deliver a sophisticatedly advanced training shoe.

(PRNewsfoto/Mizuno) (PRNewsfoto/Mizuno)

"All athletes have different goals when training, including improving performance, preventing injury or increasing strength. Amongst all, we found balance to be a common factor during training for improved performance. Balance plays a major role in understanding and control of body movements to gain that added advantage," said Tim Rumer, VP of Team Sports Mizuno USA. "With MIZUNO COB, the TC Series shoes are able to work alongside athletes to aid them in pursuit of improving their balance abilities and in turn advancing their training goals."

The MIZUNO COB Technology design introduces sensor pod clusters that enable increased feedback to transfer from the feet to aid balance. Used in the soles of the TC Series training shoes, the patent pending MIZUNO COB activation pods designed on the surface of the midsoles are linked with the design of the outsole – the part of the shoe that's in direct contact with the ground. These activation pods allow information to be transmitted to the bottom of the feet which can lead to increased foot sensitivity and improved performance.*1

The initial concept began with a study, conducted by Mizuno, among trainers across 15 different sports. The results revealed that trainers think the most important element in training for improving athletes' performance is balance.*2

From these findings, the TC Series was developed as a shoe that improves balance and pursues improved performance for athletes that work to improve their basic physical abilities in their gym training. Mizuno then began a collaboration with Dr. Benno M. Nigg and Mr. Sandro R. Nigg, CEO of Biomechanigg Sport & Health Research to further evaluate the performance of the MIZUNO COB Technology design in the TC Series.

"Balance is the basis of our movement and is very important," said Dr. Benno M. Nigg, Biomechanigg Sport & Health Research (BSHR). "In order to improve stability and balance capabilities, the neuro system must be utilized effectively, and Mizuno is doing exactly that."

A joint study conducted by Mizuno and BSHR, confirmed a significant increase in foot sensitivity and a trend to increase their balance capabilities and reaction time for athletes training in footwear using MIZUNO COB Technology. Test results showed that the transmission of sensory information to the bottom of an athlete's feet appears to be linked to improving balance and the potential to enhance athletic performance.

Available in men's and women's, the TC training shoe comes in two models, the TC-01 and TC-02, retailing for $140 and $100, respectively, and are available for purchase online at MizunoUSA.com, and other online retailers. Follow @MizunoNorthAmerica to learn more about Mizuno and hear the latest product, athlete and partnership updates.

*1: Based on the joint study with Biomechanigg Sport & Health Research, which conducts advanced research in the field of biomechanics, the trend to improve balance capabilities was confirmed.

*2: Study conducted by Mizuno

(Questionnaires of what element is the most important in training to improve performance, March–September 2018, N=15)

About Mizuno USA

Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers in the world. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, and volleyball equipment, apparel, and footwear for North America. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in greater Atlanta, Ga.

About Biomechanigg

Biomechanigg was founded in 1991 by the current Chief Science Officer: Dr. Benno M. Nigg. The CEO and owner of the company is Sandro Nigg. The rest of the team consists of an associate professor, post-doctoral fellows, graduate students, technicians and visiting students.

