New Technology for H2S Removal in Crude Oil

HOUSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 Technologies, the developer of triazine based Scavengers, has now brought to market an innovative H2S Scavenger for crude oil applications. Refineries, production streams and crude oil terminals can eliminate fouling from triazine based Scavengers when treating oil with Pro3® while maintaining similar costs.

H2S Scavengers for crude oil applications Q2 Technologies, the developer of triazine based Scavengers

The Pro3® series is the next generation of scavengers replacing MEA-triazine in liquid hydrocarbon streams. Field tests show reduction in chemical treatment cost, logistics and fouling-corrosion problems in splitters and refining units. Pro3® will react with the H2S molecules and turns them into aqueous non-toxic sulphate salt. The heavier sulphate salt molecule will drop into produced water stream. The chemical reaction is fast and irreversible.

Q2 Technologies is already treating 7-10% of the Eagle Ford Shale oil, it has treated hundreds of tankers and barges along the Gulf coast and is helping American oil producers become leading exporters worldwide. Hugo Lozano, Vice-president and General Manager at Q2 Technologies, comments: "Q2 Technologies has successfully treated billions of dollars worth of crude oil using Enviro-Solve® chemistries including Pro3® and ProM®."

Q2Technologies has been in business for over 18 years. Q2 Technologies is a spin-off of Quaker Chemical and developed the MEA-Triazine scavengers used world-wide today in the late 1980's. Q2 Technologies is an expert in H2S and mercaptan removal solutions. Q2 Technologies has H2S and mercaptan removal experience in the oil & gas, pulp & paper, wastewater, and landfill gas industries. By combining its experience and research and development within these industries, Q2 Technologies offers superior engineering, application and chemical solutions.

Media Contact:

Laura Resendez

832-328-2200

216941@email4pr.com

www.q2technologies.com

SOURCE Q2 Technologies LLC