New Technology from Riverain Adds Coronary Artery Calcification Scoring to Ungated Chest CT Scans

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronary artery calcification (CAC) affects 20 million Americans annually, and over half of the incidental findings go unreported.* New FDA-cleared technology from Riverain can provide a CAC score to help identify the risk for heart disease on every ungated, non-contrast chest CT scan.

"With more than 4 million imaging exams now processed annually using ClearRead solutions, there is a huge opportunity to improve the health of patients by maximizing the findings in each scan," said Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain Technologies. "ClearRead CT CAC enables healthcare providers to use ungated chest CT for early intervention and assessment of cardiac risk."

Historically, coronary artery calcium exams have only been offered to symptomatic patients using specialized CT scans. This has overlooked the opportunity for early diagnosis. ClearRead CT CAC accurately detects, quantifies, and reports an Agatston score. It is compatible with ungated, non-contrast standard and low-dose chest CT exams, making it a valuable addition to lung cancer screening programs. Patients who undergo a CT scan for unrelated reasons can also benefit from ClearRead CT CAC scoring.

Riverain's FDA-cleared ClearRead software tools use advanced machine learning and AI methods to ensure consistent imaging results across different devices and patient populations. Using unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ removes the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. The addition of CAC scoring to the ClearRead CT suite enhances the existing nodule detection tools.

Riverain Technologies is dedicated to transforming the field of radiology by addressing and eliminating delayed cardiothoracic diagnoses. As relentless innovators, Riverain empowers healthcare providers by streamlining diagnostic workflows, enhancing detection accuracy, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to advancing cardiothoracic care, Riverain Technologies is shaping the future of diagnostic excellence. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/

