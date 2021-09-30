New technology gives homebuilders an edge as online food delivery expected to hit $151.5 billion

For example, Fresh Portal, a California-made delivery portal, allows people to keep deliveries safe in a built-in, temperature-controlled unit by the door of their home or office. The high-security portal can be remotely controlled via app or WiFi and even scans packages with a Far-UVC disinfection light to clean the food.

"The future of homebuilding revolves around our ability to embrace cutting edge technology to meet the needs of people working and educating from home," said James Brenda, president of JKP Homes in Turlock, Calif. "Fresh Portal is at the forefront of this new arena.

Having meals delivered without worrying about cold food, germs and protecting your order from porch pirates can give new home builders an edge with buyers. Thirteen percent of the U.S. restaurant market was replaced by online food delivery following covid, according to Statista. It's expected that this online food delivery will hold a market share of 21% by 2025.

The new technologies benefit farm-to-table deliveries as much if not more than fast-food restaurants. For some time now, farmers have been encouraging area residents to source foods from close to home. Fresh Portal allows co-ops and other distribution systems to make deliveries in the heat of the day without anyone being home.

While chest-like porch refrigerator units for food deliveries are not new, discerning homebuilders are upping the game by adding built-in adjustable units to high-end communities. Fresh Portal's patented system can store items at any temperature, including keeping meals ready to eat up to 120 degrees.

Securely locked, self-closing, with a recessed interior camera to monitor food, these built-in units add an extra level of security and can integrate with a smart fridge to keep the pantry stocked. New technology is adding a new dimension to food delivery, one you may want to consider next time you buy a home.

SOURCE The Fresh Portal

Related Links

https://www.freshportal.us

