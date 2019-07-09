New Technology Leading to Implantable Artificial Kidney Scheduled for Animal Studies

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US Kidney Research Corporation (formerly Curion Research Corp) has created a new technology for cleansing the blood of patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD). The research has led to the development of a ground-breaking prototype device. In-house lab testing of the prototype have shown positive results and animal studies are scheduled to begin the last week of August, 2019 at an FDA-ISO compliant facility.

Currently, dialysis is the only therapy available to purify a patient's blood, but its water dependency makes the methodology unusable for creating an implantable artificial kidney. The new technology addresses that problem. The technology has the potential to completely replace current dialysis procedures in an industry that has not changed its methodology in over 75 years.

Unlike Dialysis:

The technology does not require water, dialysate concentrate solutions, or a dialyzer

The technology can be miniaturized and used to make an implantable artificial kidney and a wearable artificial kidney (also a standalone machine)

Provides data in real time

Dr. Ira Kurtz, Chief of Nephrology at the University of California (UCLA), is US Kidney Research Corporation's Chief Science/Medical Advisor and a Board Member. He worked closely with Jamie Hestekin PhD, the Head of Research at the University of Arkansas and his team of researchers to bring the novel technology into existence.

The innovative approach combines new multiple mesh electrodeionization technology with pressure driven ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis modules, sensors, and a computer chip to regulate all processes. Each of the components performs unique functions that simulate key aspects of the native kidney's filtration and transport functions. A user friendly touchscreen is incorporated into the design for setup and monitoring.

Dr. Ira Kurtz said, "Here we introduce a novel technological advance in the field of renal replacement therapy that allows for the first time, the two key functional properties of the kidney i.e., filtration of blood and specific transport of ions and water to be simulated by a device that does not utilize biological-based components or a dialysate."

Curion Research Corporation (now US Kidney Research Corp) was an award winner of the KidneyX Redesign Dialysis contest in April 2019, sponsored by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in partnership with the American Society of Nephrology (ASN).

For more information visit our website: www.uskidneyresearchcorp.com

