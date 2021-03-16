New technology matching patients genetic testing with available clinical trials nationwide arrives at University Hospitals

CLEVELAND, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology announced today that University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center has selected GenomOncology's Precision Decision and GO Connect solutions to help scale their precision oncology program. The proprietary platform streamlines a complicated process in order to help both patients and doctors.

As a national leader in cancer research and patient care, UH follows recommended best practices of providing patients with options of enrolling in clinical trials, or utilizing a novel therapy, as potential treatment options. However, as the precision oncology industry continues to evolve, the number of options for clinical treatments continues to increase, making it difficult for a clinician to know all available treatment options for patients.

In order to streamline the matching of patients to the ever-growing number of clinical trials and therapies, UH needed access to all curated biomarker-based and institutional non-biomarker clinical trials. UH also needed a solution that provided the capability to identify cohorts of patients within their institution eligible for clinical trials and novel therapies, as well as the ability to perform feasibility analysis for opening new clinical trials across all UH Seidman Cancer Center wholly-owned locations.

UH partnered with GenomOncology to automate this patient analysis and treatment matching process within their institution. By utilizing GenomOncology's Precision Decision and GO Connect solutions, UH can effectively and efficiently match patients to therapies, as well as relevant, open clinical trials, curated through the GenomOncology's in-house curation team and partnerships with leading content institutions.

UH will use GenomOncology's GO Connect solution to ingest data from UH's clinical data warehouse and clinical trial matching system, and transform that data into usable information available within GenomOncology's Precision Decision product. By utilizing the Precision Decision interface, UH will have the ability to identify and interact with all therapies and curated clinical trials in a single dashboard. This dashboard gives users the option to search for patients at their institution who could be eligible to enroll in open clinical trials, as well as those that may qualify for a newly approved therapy. The solution also enables the UH team to examine their internal database of patients' clinical and molecular profiles to determine the feasibility of opening new clinical trials.

UH Seidman Cancer Center, President and Scientific Director, Dr. Theodoros Teknos says the partnership establishes a new paradigm for patient care. "Due to the speed and complexity of genetic and biomarker discoveries, it is virtually impossible for any oncologist to remain current on all the clinical trials and newly approved cancer therapies. Through this partnership with GenomOncology, we have leveraged the power of computing to process incredible amounts of data and identify the optimal care for every patient," he said.

"We are excited about our partnership with UH Seidman Cancer Center, and the opportunity to provide marketing-leading precision oncology data enablement and decision support solutions to the Northeast Ohio community. Our Precision Decision product is designed to significantly improve clinical trial accrual rates and potential patient treatment options by reducing the overall cost and effort associated with diving deeper into your global patient population," said GenomOncology's Brad Wertz, Chief Executive Officer.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 20 hospitals (including 4 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-volume national referral center for complex cardiovascular procedures; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 28,000 physicians and employees. Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassion is UH's vision for benefitting its patients into the future and To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. is the organization's unwavering mission. Follow UH on Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

About University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center

UH Seidman Cancer Center is the only freestanding cancer hospital in Northeast Ohio, where all clinicians and staff are dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer while researching new and innovative treatment options through clinical trials. Nationally ranked cancer care is also available to patients through the 11-county region at 18 community-based locations. Our UH Seidman specialists make up 14 cancer-specific teams focused on determining integrated care plans tailored to patient's needs. UH Seidman Cancer Center is part of the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center at Case Western Reserve University, one of 51 comprehensive cancer centers in the country. Patients have access to advanced treatment options, ranging from a pioneering stem cell transplant program founded more than 40 years ago and a wide range of immunotherapy to the first and only proton therapy center in northern Ohio for adults and children. Go to UHhospitals.org/Seidman for more information.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens your precision oncology program by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that streamline decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.

