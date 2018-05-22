New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future

As the official business performance partner, SAP will support the Mercedes EQ Formula E team with back-office solutions and new innovations for the racing team based on SAP® technology. SAP and Mercedes EQ engineers intend to use the SAP HANA® business data platform to develop technology solutions to help the team analyze large volumes of data and monitor overall performance. The engineers may also make use of additional features and functions provided by SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Leonardo technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), predictive, and machine learning capabilities during the co-innovation process.

"SAP's focus on sustainability is an integral part of our vision and purpose to help the world run better and improve people's lives. Sustainable mobility is an important step on our way to carbon neutrality. Therefore, we aim for 20 percent electric cars in SAP's car fleet by 2020 and to drive innovative IT solutions connected to e-mobility," said Bernd Leukert, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Products & Innovation, SAP. "We look forward to integrating SAP technology innovations in the new Mercedes EQ Formula E race car. Mercedes-Benz and SAP both aim to create a more sustainable future for our customers, partners and society with the help of new digital technologies."

"We are delighted to announce SAP as the first principal partner of our new Mercedes EQ Formula E team," said Toto Wolff, head, Mercedes-Benz Motorsport. "Although we are still 18 months away from our first race, this new agreement demonstrates the commercial potential of the series and gives us a strong basis from which to begin our next phase of technical and sporting preparations for the Season 6 entry. This agreement will combine traditional brand value with the use of innovative technologies that will contribute meaningfully to our on-track performance."

About the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team

The Mercedes EQ Formula E team will enter the ABB FIA Formula E championship at the beginning of Season 6 (2019–20). EQ is Mercedes-Benz's product and technology brand for electric mobility. The name EQ stands for "electric intelligence" and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand values of "emotion" and "intelligence." The EQ brand embraces all key aspects relating to customer-oriented electric mobility, extending beyond the vehicle itself. The new generation of electric vehicles will be based on an architecture developed specifically for battery-electric models that is scalable in every respect and can be used across vehicle models: thanks to a modular system, the wheelbase, track width, and all other system components, in particular the batteries, are fully variable. The vehicle concept is thus optimized for all requirements of the future-oriented battery-electric model family. The underlying architecture is suitable for SUVs, sedans, coupes and other model series.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 388,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

