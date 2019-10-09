New Telehealth Physician Search Capabilities Now Available on CareDash

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay ahead of the curve in the upward trend of telehealth usage in the United States, CareDash.com announces major enhancements of its ability to support telehealth search and appointment booking. The CareDash search now features the national availability of online doctors, as well as state-by-state licensing for virtual care. The site also recently launched a new search page for finding online therapy providers.

"As an important point of research for patients, we are proud to add key features to allow patients to discover online treatments," said CareDash Chief Technology Officer Mike Feldman.

The new features on the CareDash search tool aim to:

Educate patients about the availability of virtual care

Make telehealth providers more easily discoverable

"Telemedicine is growing by over 50% per year — faster than any other segment of healthcare," said Mark Spera, Head of Growth at PlushCare, a mobile app that provides online urgent care. "The industry is expected to grow even faster once Medicare and Medicaid begin to reimburse for telehealth visits in 2020."

PlushCare is one of CareDash's first telemedicine partners, so all PlushCare physicians are available on the CareDash search and listed for virtual care statewide where they are eligible.

CareDash provides a centralized location for patients to share their experiences and learn about the healthcare industry through trusted reviews and unbiased, transparent data about healthcare providers.

"This transparency is particularly important in the telemedicine industry, which faces a steep consumer adoption curve," Spera said. "Online providers should be particularly concerned with their doctors' reputations and should support the companies that supply those reviews."

CareDash is working hard to evolve the search process to ensure patients can easily access information that will help them decide whether telehealth is right for them.

